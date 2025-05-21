As heavy rains continue to impede traffic movement in Pune's IT hub Hinjewadi, the Forum for IT Employees (FITE) has a pressing request for the Devendra Fadnavis-led Maharashtra government. FITE took to X (previously Twitter) and urged the state government to declare mandatory work from home for employees working out of Hinjewadi.

The forum also shared a video featuring serpentine traffic jams in Hinjewadi due to heavy downpour and the subsequent deluge.

"If you guys have any care [for] IT employees, then plz declare mandatory work from home for Hinjawadi IT park till rains are over & during rainy seasons," FITE said in its post.

@CMOMaharashtra @samant_uday @Dev_Fadnavis @AjitPawarSpeaks @supriya_sule



If you guys have any care of IT employees then plz declare mandatory work from home for Hinjawadi IT park till rains are over & during rainy seasons . #PuneInfra @InfoDivPune #WFH #PuneRains pic.twitter.com/hcppnCZ8MO — Forum For IT Employees - FITE (@FITEMaharashtra) May 20, 2025

Social media users seemed to agree with FITE's suggestion and flagged Pune's crumbling infrastructure. Some users also said that IT companies should declare work from home till the rainy season is over.

"Pune Infra isn't capable to handle the living standard of IT Industry," a social media user wrote.

A user also said that it took him almost double the usual time to reach his home from office. "Yesterday was Chaos ,so much traffic, it took almost 3 hours to reach than usual 1.5 hours. Just a waste of time," the user said.

"Companies should declare WFH till rainy season is over. Employee drianed in traffic can’t deliver quality service work to client. Asking this facility in the interest of client because IT companies anyway doesn’t care much for interest of employees commute problems (sic)," a user wrote.

A user even wrote that companies made double profits in coronavirus and that they are tracking WFH taken by employees.

"[If] companies want the collaboration, culture , empathy, love and all sorts of stupid reasons. BTW companies made double profit in corona. They are tracking WFH as if it's crime. Some companies have dedicated apps to track the WFH . Some have linked to salary and performance," yet another user commented.

Heavy rain and gusty winds are expected in parts of Maharashtra between May 21 and 24, following a cyclonic circulation likely to form over the east-central Arabian Sea off the Karnataka coast.

A low-pressure area is expected to form over the region around May 22, and then move northwards and intensify further.

The Met department official, Shubhangi Bhute, said rainfall activity over Maharashtra may increase between May 21 and May 24. Heavy rains and strong winds have damaged at least five vehicles in Pune, with at least 15 incidents of trees falling reported.