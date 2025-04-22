'Please...please save my husband': Screams, blood and horror after Pahalgam terror strike

"We were just having bhelpuri...and then he shot my husband,” a woman recounted, her voice trembling, after gunmen opened fire on a group of tourists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam on Tuesday. Her husband, one of the victims of the targeted attack, was killed on the spot.

"The gunman said my husband was not a Muslim and then shot him," she said in shock, sitting beside his lifeless body.

Twelve people were injured in the sudden assault at Baisaran Valley, a popular trekking and horse-riding destination near Pahalgam. The attackers, dressed in fatigues, opened fire on unsuspecting tourists in the remote location accessible only on foot or horseback.

In another video from the site, a woman was seen sobbing uncontrollably. "Please save my husband," she cried, her voice cracking as she clung to hope. The person recording the video tried to console her while two bloodied men lay motionless nearby.

A second clip showed a woman tending to a severely wounded man, pleading, "Sir, please, please, please ask for help."

Security forces rushed to the area soon after the incident. The Resistance Front (TRF), a Lashkar-e-Taiba offshoot, has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Home Minister Amit Shah and asked him to take all suitable steps to deal with the situation. Modi has asked Shah to visit the Union Territory. Terrorists struck the prime tourist location of Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag district on Tuesday, killing multiple people and injuring at least 20.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has said the death toll is being ascertained. "This attack is much larger than anything we've seen directed at civilians in recent years," he said in a post on X.

(With inputs from Ashraf Wani)