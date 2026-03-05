'PM has said nothing': Rahul Gandhi after Iranian frigate IRIS Dena's sinking

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Thursday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not issuing an official statement after the sinking of the Iranian frigate IRIS Dena in the Indian Ocean, saying the situation reflects growing instability in the region.

His post on X comes after the sinking of IRIS Dena, one of Iran's newer warships, in waters close to Sri Lanka after it was struck by a torpedo fired from a US submarine. United States Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth confirmed the attack, describing it as an operation that gave the vessel a "quiet death".

Reacting to the development, Gandhi claimed the escalating confrontation between the United States and Iran could have direct consequences for India's security and economic interests.

"The world has entered a volatile phase. Stormy seas lie ahead," Gandhi wrote in a post on X. He also raised concerns about India's energy security, noting that a large share of the country's oil imports passes through the Strait of Hormuz.

"India's oil supplies are under threat, with more than 40% of our imports transiting the Strait of Hormuz. The situation is even worse for LPG and LNG," he said.

According to Rahul Gandhi, the sinking of the Iranian vessel indicates that the conflict is beginning to affect areas closer to India. "The conflict has reached our backyard, with an Iranian warship sunk in the Indian Ocean. Yet the Prime Minister has said nothing."

"At a moment like this, we need a steady hand at the wheel," Gandhi added, before criticising the government's foreign policy stance. "Instead, India has a compromised PM who has surrendered our strategic autonomy."

Not just Rahul Gandhi, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh also criticised the Centre, arguing that the US strike on the Iranian vessel could have significant implications for India. He said it was surprising that the government had not yet issued an official response.

Ramesh also referred to recent US-Israeli strikes that reportedly killed Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, saying the government's silence on those developments was equally concerning.