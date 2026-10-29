PM Kisan 24th instalment today, October 30: Check Rs 2,000 payment, eligibility and e-KYC rules

PM-KISAN 24th instalment: How much will farmers receive?

Under PM-KISAN, eligible landholding farmer families receive Rs 6,000 annually in three equal instalments of Rs 2,000. The scheme became operational on December 1, 2018, and is fully funded by the Central government.

The government released the 23rd instalment on June 20, 2026, transferring Rs 18,880 crore to more than 9.44 crore farmer families.

However, registration under the scheme does not guarantee automatic payment. Beneficiaries must meet the eligibility criteria and complete the required verification formalities.

Who is eligible for PM-KISAN?

The scheme covers eligible landholding farmer families that own cultivable land recorded in the relevant land records. A farmer family comprises a husband, wife and minor children, subject to the scheme's eligibility and exclusion rules.

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The concerned state or Union Territory administration verifies beneficiary details, land records and other documentation.

Certain categories are excluded from the scheme. These include institutional landholders, present and former constitutional postholders, specified elected representatives, most serving and retired government employees, pensioners receiving a monthly pension of Rs 10,000 or more, income-tax payers and certain registered professionals, including doctors, engineers, lawyers, chartered accountants and architects. Prescribed exceptions apply to some categories.

PM-KISAN e-KYC: How to complete verification

Electronic Know Your Customer (e-KYC) verification is mandatory for registered beneficiaries. Farmers can complete the process through three methods:

OTP-based verification: Visit pmkisan.gov.in, select the e-KYC option and authenticate using the OTP sent to the Aadhaar-linked mobile number.

Biometric verification: Visit a Common Service Centre or an authorised state service centre.

Face authentication: Use the PM-KISAN mobile application, subject to its requirements.

Completing e-KYC alone does not guarantee payment. Eligibility and other records must also be verified.

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How to check PM-KISAN beneficiary status

Farmers can check their payment and verification details by following these steps:

Visit the official website, pmkisan.gov.in.

Open the Farmers Corner section.

Select ‘Know Your Status’.

Enter the requested registration or identification details.

Complete authentication and review the displayed information.

Farmers can also check their names through the beneficiary-list facility on the portal.

Why might the Rs 2,000 payment be delayed?

Common reasons include incomplete e-KYC, Aadhaar mismatches, incorrect bank details, payment-linking issues and pending land-record verification.

Payments may also be held for physical verification in suspected ineligible cases, including certain land ownership acquired after February 1, 2019, or instances involving multiple family members receiving benefits contrary to scheme rules.

Farmers awaiting the October 30 instalment should check their status, verify their bank details and resolve pending issues with the relevant state authorities or the PM-KISAN helpdesk. The payment will depend on eligibility, successful verification and banking-system processing.