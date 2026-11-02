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PM Modi announces 31 projects worth ₹426-crore tourism push for Statue of Unity in Gujarat

PM Modi announces 31 projects worth ₹426-crore tourism push for Statue of Unity in Gujarat

Officials said the projects seek to position the Statue of Unity precinct as a major tourist destination by combining new attractions with better last-mile infrastructure. The works cover both tourism experiences and essential civic services, including waste management and treatment facilities.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Nov 2, 2026 11:18 AM IST
PM Modi announces 31 projects worth ₹426-crore tourism push for Statue of Unity in GujaratEkta Nagar, formerly Kevadia, in Gujarat’s Narmada district has emerged as a key tourism hub since the Statue of Unity was opened.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has unveiled 31 tourism and infrastructure projects worth ₹426.71 crore in Ekta Nagar, Gujarat, aimed at strengthening facilities around the Statue of Unity, PTI reported. The announcements were made on Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, marking Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s 151st birth anniversary.

The Prime Minister inaugurated 23 completed projects valued at ₹307.83 crore and laid foundation stones for eight new projects worth ₹118.88 crore. Together, the initiatives are intended to improve visitor amenities, connectivity and civic infrastructure in the Statue of Unity area.

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According to a PTI report citing the Prime Minister’s Office, the package includes an IRCTC hotel built at a cost of ₹50 crore, the ₹16-crore Ekta Cruise, a ₹14.30-crore Rain Forest attraction and an Eco Trail developed for ₹3.67 crore.

Hotel and cruise additions

The IRCTC hotel is among the most prominent hospitality additions, designed to expand accommodation options for tourists visiting Ekta Nagar. The Ekta Cruise will add a water-based sightseeing experience along the Narmada, complementing existing attractions around the monument.

MUST READ: Narmada River now has a luxury cruise — here's everything about Gujarat's new tourism launch

Other visitor-focused projects include a Cactus and Butterfly Garden costing ₹5.79 crore, upgraded Narmada Ghat facilities, travelators, electric buses, improved roads, facade lighting, and water and sewage treatment plants.

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Focus on visitor experience

Officials said the projects seek to position the Statue of Unity precinct as a major tourist destination by combining new attractions with better last-mile infrastructure. The works cover both tourism experiences and essential civic services, including waste management and treatment facilities.

The Prime Minister also paid floral tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at the Statue of Unity before launching the projects. The statue commemorates Patel’s role in integrating princely states after independence and October 31 is observed annually as Rashtriya Ekta Diwas.

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Ekta Nagar, formerly Kevadia, in Gujarat’s Narmada district has emerged as a key tourism hub since the Statue of Unity was opened. The latest investment is expected to support longer visitor stays, improve accessibility and diversify attractions beyond the monument itself.

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With the new hotel, cruise, rainforest experience and eco-trail now part of the destination’s offering, the state government is betting on a broader tourism economy around the Statue of Unity, including hospitality, transport, local employment and allied services.

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Published on: Nov 2, 2026 11:18 AM IST
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