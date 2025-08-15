PM Modi announces Rs 1 lakh crore Viksit Bharat Rozgaar Yojna, mega job scheme

On the 79th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled a major economic push: the Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgaar Yojna, a Rs 1 lakh crore initiative designed to create extensive employment opportunities and accelerate India’s growth trajectory.

Addressing the nation from the Red Fort on Friday morning, PM Modi outlined the scheme’s objectives. “The Viksit Bharat Rozgaar Yojna will focus on generating employment across sectors, particularly in industries with high growth potential, while also supporting skill development and entrepreneurship,” he said.

The initiative is expected to provide a significant boost to India’s workforce, targeting both urban and rural employment opportunities. By integrating skill development with industry-focused job creation, the government aims to strengthen economic resilience and empower young professionals across the country.