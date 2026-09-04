PM Modi congratulates ‘friend’ Meloni as she becomes Italy’s longest-serving PM

“Congratulations to my friend Prime Minister Meloni on becoming the longest continuously serving Prime Minister in Italy's postwar history.”

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Modi said Meloni’s achievement was a reflection of the “trust and confidence of the Italian people in her leadership”. He also underlined the importance of their friendship in taking bilateral ties forward.

Modi highlights India-Italy strategic partnership

The prime minister said Meloni’s friendship had played an important role in strengthening the India-Italy Special Strategic Partnership, which has emerged as an important pillar of cooperation between the two countries.

“Her friendship has also been instrumental in strengthening the India-Italy Special Strategic Partnership.”

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Modi added that India remained committed to working closely with Italy in the years ahead.

“I look forward to continuing our close cooperation to build a prosperous future for the people of our countries.”

“Her friendship has also been instrumental in strengthening the India-Italy Special Strategic Partnership.”

Congratulations to my friend Prime Minister Meloni on becoming the longest continuously serving Prime Minister in Italy's postwar history. This milestone is a reflection of the trust and confidence of the Italian people in her leadership.



Her friendship has also been… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 4, 2026

Meloni responds to Modi

Responding to Modi’s congratulatory message, Meloni thanked the Indian prime minister for his words and friendship and emphasised the strength of the relationship between the two countries.

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“Thank you, dear @narendramodi, for your words and for your friendship. The relationship between Italy and India is today stronger than ever.”

Meloni further referred to the Special Strategic Partnership launched during the leaders’ previous meeting. According to her, the partnership recognises the importance both nations attach to their growing relationship and their willingness to combine their respective expertise.

“The Special Strategic Partnership that we launched during our last meeting is the recognition of the importance of this bond and of the will to unite the expertise of our Nations to create new opportunities for growth.”

She said India and Italy had significant opportunities for collaboration ahead and expressed confidence that both sides could work together to take advantage of them.

Grazie, caro @narendramodi, per le tue parole e per la tua amicizia.

Il rapporto tra Italia e India è oggi più forte che mai 🇮🇹🇮🇳



Il Partenariato Strategico Speciale che abbiamo lanciato durante il nostro ultimo incontro è il riconoscimento dell’importanza di questo legame e… https://t.co/7xQgo7RbvH

— Giorgia Meloni (@GiorgiaMeloni) September 4, 2026

“The Special Strategic Partnership that we launched during our last meeting is the recognition of the importance of this bond and of the will to unite the expertise of our Nations to create new opportunities for growth.”

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Focus on India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor

Meloni also highlighted the wider connectivity agenda linking India, the Middle East and Europe. She said closer cooperation between the two countries could contribute to strengthening ties between the continents.

“I am certain that Italy and India, together, will continue to strengthen the bond between our Continents as well, working side by side also to develop the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor.”

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