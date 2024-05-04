PM Modi coming up with 'imaginary ideas' about Congress manifesto to attack party: Shashi Tharoor

In a scathing critique, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of resorting to fictitious assertions to undermine the Congress party's manifesto. Addressing reporters on Saturday, Tharoor voiced concerns over the integrity of Indian democracy, asserting that the cherished principles for which forefathers fought were now under threat.

Tharoor criticised Modi for what he described as baseless attacks on the Congress manifesto. "Our manifesto is a robust document outlining a vision for the future. Modi is conjuring up imaginary claims not found within our manifesto and using them to launch unwarranted assaults against us," Tharoor remarked, highlighting what he deemed a disturbing trend in contemporary politics.

Refuting Modi's allegations, Tharoor stated, "We could fabricate claims about Modi, but we choose not to engage in such tactics. His track record speaks for itself, and there is ample substance for critique without resorting to falsehoods."

The contentious issue of Muslim reservation was thrust into the spotlight by the Prime Minister, despite the absence of any explicit reference to the term "Muslim" in the Congress manifesto, Tharoor asserted. "Modi alleges that we intend to seize property and assets from individuals and allocate them to Muslims. Such claims are entirely unfounded and serve only to sow discord," Tharoor added, denouncing the narrative as "utter nonsense."

Addressing concerns surrounding state policies, particularly regarding Muslim inclusion in the OBC category in some states, Tharoor clarified that such initiatives were distinct from the Congress's stance on national reservation policies. "This deliberate misrepresentation of facts is aimed at misleading the public ahead of the Lok Sabha elections," Tharoor remarked, cautioning against the manipulation of electoral discourse.

Tharoor also criticised what he deemed as the erosion of democratic institutions under the BJP's rule, alleging attempts to diminish Parliament's significance to that of a mere "notice board or rubber stamp." He underscored the government's failure to fulfil its electoral promises, particularly regarding job creation.

"We are witnessing the erosion of foundational principles that define Indian democracy. The current government has systematically undermined the values upheld by the freedom struggle," Tharoor asserted, sounding a clarion call for vigilance against encroachments on democratic ideals.