Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT MindrushBT Best Banks
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
india
PM Modi declines Trump's invite to visit US after Canada trip; MEA cites prior commitments

PM Modi declines Trump's invite to visit US after Canada trip; MEA cites prior commitments

The request reportedly came ahead of Trump’s abrupt return to Washington from the G7 Summit amid the escalating Israel-Iran conflict

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jun 18, 2025 10:07 AM IST
PM Modi declines Trump's invite to visit US after Canada trip; MEA cites prior commitmentsForeign secretary says Modi unable to accept Trump’s US invite after Canada trip

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has declined an invitation from US President Donald Trump to visit Washington, citing pre-scheduled commitments. The request was made as Modi prepared to return from Canada, according to Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.

“President Trump asked Prime Minister Modi if he could stop by the United States on his way back from Canada. Due to pre-scheduled commitments, Prime Minister Modi expressed his inability to do so,” Misri said in a statement to reporters.

Advertisement

The request reportedly came ahead of Trump’s abrupt return to Washington from the G7 Summit amid the escalating Israel-Iran conflict.

Published on: Jun 18, 2025 10:07 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment0

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today