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PM Modi extends Diwali greetings, says he will continue tradition of celebrating festival with soldiers

PM Modi extends Diwali greetings, says he will continue tradition of celebrating festival with soldiers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended Diwali greetings on Saturday, wishing citizens happiness, peace and prosperity.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Nov 7, 2026 6:01 PM IST
PM Modi extends Diwali greetings, says he will continue tradition of celebrating festival with soldiers PM Modi described Diwali as a festival symbolising India's determination to overcome darkness and conveyed his wishes for happiness, peace and prosperity.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday extended Diwali greetings to people across the country and reaffirmed his commitment to celebrating the festival with soldiers, continuing a tradition he has followed for years.

In a video message shared on X, PM Modi described Diwali as a festival symbolising India's determination to overcome darkness and conveyed his wishes for happiness, peace and prosperity.

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“May this festival and the time ahead bring happiness, peace and prosperity into your lives,” he said.

Reiterating his annual practice of spending Diwali with armed forces personnel, the Prime Minister said, “As you know, it is my annual tradition to spend the festival with the brave soldiers of our country, and I will continue that tradition this year as well.”

Earlier on Saturday, PM Modi met Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan and exchanged festive greetings.

Sharing an update about the meeting on X, he wrote, “Met Vice President Thiru CP Radhakrishnan Ji and exchanged Diwali greetings.”

The Prime Minister had also greeted citizens on Dhanteras, which marks the beginning of the five-day Diwali celebrations.

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In a social media post, he said, “Wishing all my fellow citizens boundless happiness on Dhanteras. May the divine grace of Lord Dhanvantari forever fill everyone’s life with happiness, peace, and excellent health.”

He further invoked Lord Dhanvantari while wishing for the well-being of people across the country.

“May the flame of joy and happiness burn brightly in every home, this is my heartfelt wish. I bow to Dhanvantari, the primordial deity, whose lotus feet are revered by gods and demons alike. He is the Lord who bestows a variety of medicinal herbs and dispels old age, disease, fear, and death in this world,” he added.

The five-day Diwali festivities began with Dhanteras on November 6, followed by Choti Diwali on November 7.

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The main Diwali celebrations, including Lakshmi Puja, will take place on November 8. Govardhan Puja will be observed on November 9, while Bhai Dooj on November 10 will mark the conclusion of the festivities.

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Published on: Nov 7, 2026 6:01 PM IST
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