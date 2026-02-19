PM Modi, French President Macron, UN Chief Guterres to address India AI Impact Summit 2026 today

India AI Impact Summit 2026: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the India AI Impact Summit 2026 on Thursday at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. The summit has brought together more than 500 global AI leaders, including CEOs, founders, academicians, researchers, and chief technology officers.

The opening ceremony will feature speeches from President Emmanuel Macron of France, UN Secretary-General António Guterres, and top industry leaders, alongside PM Modi.

Modi welcomed leaders from participating countries, including over 20 heads of state and government, and around 60 ministers and vice-ministers. Dignitaries present included United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres, IMF Chief Kristalina Georgieva, and President of France Emmanuel Macron.

Sri Lanka President Anura Kumara Disanayaka, Bhutan Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay, Mauritius Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam, Croatia Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic, Serbia President Aleksandar Vucic, Seychelles Vice President Sebastien Pillay, Estonia President Alar Karis, Finland Prime Minister Petteri Orpo, Greece Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, and Guyana Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo were welcomed by Modi for the summit.

The summit's theme, 'Sarvajan Hitay, Sarvajan Sukhay' (welfare for all, happiness of all), reflected the vision of using artificial intelligence for inclusive growth and collective wellbeing. It envisioned a future where AI advances humanity, fostered inclusive growth, and safeguarded the planet.

Modi's schedule at the summit includes bilateral meetings with world leaders and participation in the Leaders' Plenary. This plenary brings together heads of state, ministers, and senior representatives from multilateral institutions to discuss governance, infrastructure, and international cooperation on AI.

During the event, Modi and other leaders will visit the India AI Impact Expo 2026, explore country pavilions, and participate in a CEO roundtable to discuss investment, research collaboration, supply chains, and AI deployment.

The summit is organised around seven working groups focused on AI for Economic Growth and Social Good, Democratising AI Resources, Inclusion for Social Empowerment, Safe and Trusted AI, Human Capital, Science, and Resilience, Innovation and Efficiency. These groups work under three pillars: People, Planet, and Progress, aiming to deliver concrete outcomes demonstrating AI's impact across sectors.

The summit will continue through February 20, involving over 100 government representatives and numerous stakeholders from industry and academia.