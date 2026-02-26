PM Modi hits 100 mn Instagram followers, becomes first world leader to hit this milestone

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has crossed 100 million followers on Instagram, becoming the first world leader and politician to reach the milestone on the platform.

Modi joined Instagram in 2014. Over the past decade, his account has grown steadily, positioning him as the most followed global political figure on the platform. His follower count now stands at more than double that of US President Donald Trump, who is second with 43.2 million followers.

The scale of the gap is stark. Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto follows with 15 million followers, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva with 14.4 million, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan with 11.6 million, and Argentine President Javier Milei with 6.4 million. The combined follower base of these five leaders remains lower than Modi’s individual tally.

With this, Modi ranks number one among world leaders on Instagram, maintaining a clear lead over international counterparts.

His account features posts from official engagements, diplomatic visits, public outreach programmes, cultural events and personal reflections. Observers note that the format has helped him connect with younger audiences in India and abroad, reflecting the growing role of visual social media in political communication.

The dominance extends domestically as well. Among Indian political leaders, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath holds the second position with around 16.1 million followers, while Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has approximately 12.6 million. The difference highlights Modi’s substantial lead within India’s political landscape.