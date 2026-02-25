Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday became the first Indian Prime Minister to be conferred the “Speaker of the Knesset Medal”, the highest honour of the Knesset, for his role in strengthening the strategic partnership between India and Israel. The medal was awarded in recognition of his contribution — through personal leadership — to deepening bilateral ties across defence, security, technology and diplomatic cooperation. The honour was presented during his address to the Israeli Parliament in Jerusalem. Advertisement

In his speech, Modi combined a strong message against terrorism with references to civilisational links between the two nations. Highlighting India’s long-standing connection with the Jewish community, he said Jews have lived in India for centuries without fear of persecution or discrimination, preserving their faith and traditions while participating fully in national life — a reflection, he said, of India’s inclusive ethos.

Reaffirming India’s unequivocal support for Israel in the wake of the October 7 terrorist attack by Hamas, Modi said, “We feel your pain, we share your grief. India stands with Israel firmly, with full conviction in this moment and beyond.” He conveyed the condolences of the people of India for every life lost in the attack.

Asserting that no cause can justify the killing of civilians, the Prime Minister said India has itself endured decades of terrorism. “We remember the 26/11 Mumbai attacks and the innocent lives lost, including Israeli citizens. Like you, we have a consistent and uncompromising policy of zero tolerance for terrorism with no double standards,” he said.

Calling terrorism a global threat that seeks to destabilise societies and erode trust, he stressed the need for sustained and coordinated international action, noting that “terror anywhere threatens peace everywhere.”

At the same time, Modi voiced support for the Gaza Peace Initiative, describing it as “a pathway” to a just and durable peace in the region. “India has expressed its firm support for the initiative. We believe that it holds the promise of a just and durable peace for all the people of the region, including by addressing the Palestine issue,” he said, adding that dialogue, wisdom and humanity must guide efforts towards long-term stability.

Striking a personal note, the Prime Minister observed that he was born on September 17, 1950 — the same day India formally recognised Israel — calling it a symbolic coincidence in the shared journey of the two countries.