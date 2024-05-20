PM Modi lauds banking sector after net profit surpasses Rs 3 lakh cr in FY24, says 'This will help improve the...'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday took to X to appreciate the significant improvement in India’s banking sector after the net profit exceeded Rs 3 lakh crore for the first time in FY24.

“When we came to power, our banks were reeling with losses and high NPAs due to the phone-banking policy of UPA. The doors of the banks were closed for the poor,” PM Modi wrote on X.

In a remarkable turnaround in the last 10 years, India's banking sector net profit crosses Rs 3 lakh crore for the first time ever.



This improvement in the health of banks will help improve credit availability to our poor, farmers and MSMEs, Modi added.

In the previous financial year, private sector banks reported a net profit of Rs 1.78 lakh crore, while state-owned banks reported Rs 1.41 lakh crore.

Earlier, Modi had mentioned that the Indian banking system, once operating at a loss, is now profitable and experiencing record credit growth.

“India’s banking system is strong and sustainable globally. The banking system which was once in loss is now in profit and credit has seen record growth,” Modi had said at an RBI event in Mumbai on April 1.

The government had put in Rs 3.5 lakh crore to strengthen and improve the condition of public sector banks (PSBs).

“Gross NPAs of banks came down from 11.25 percent in 2018 to 3 percent in September 2023 and credit growth of banks is nearly at 15 percent,” Modi had said.