PM Modi launches India’s first hydrogen train on Jind-Sonipat route, unveils major development projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday flagged off India’s first hydrogen-powered passenger train and inaugurated multiple development projects during a visit to Haryana, Chandigarh, and Punjab.

At Jind railway station, Mr. Narendra Modi flagged off the hydrogen train running between Jind and Sonipat, calling the launch “a new global benchmark” for clean-rail technology.

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“India has set a new global benchmark with this project, surpassing many other nations currently testing this technology.

Designed, engineered, and integrated in India, the 10-coach train, capable of carrying nearly 2,600 passengers, is reportedly the largest-capacity hydrogen train in operation worldwide, officials said. The train uses a 3,200-horsepower propulsion system and hydrogen fuel cell technology that converts hydrogen into electricity, producing only water vapour as a by-product.

Unlike conventional electric trains, the hydrogen set generates electricity onboard and does not require continuous overhead electrification, making it suitable for non-electrified routes. Safety systems on the train include multi-layer detectors for hydrogen leaks, heat, flames, and smoke. A hydrogen refuelling facility has been established at Jind to support operations.

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Projects worth Rs 14,700 crore launched

Later at Eklavya Stadium in Jind, Mr Modi laid the foundation stone and dedicated the nation’s development projects worth around Rs 14,700 crore, including projects valued at over Rs 4,700 crore in Haryana, according to the state government. He is scheduled to proceed to Jalandhar, Punjab, where he will inaugurate and lay foundation stones for projects totalling over Rs 5,470 crore.

The government highlighted that India now joins countries such as Germany, Japan, China, and the United States that operate hydrogen-powered trains while asserting that India’s 10-coach formation surpasses the smaller trainsets currently run elsewhere, according to the inputs from the PMO and the Ministry of Railways.