PM Modi Lok Sabha speech highlights: 10 key takeaways from the Prime Minister's address on Operation Sindoor

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke about Operation Sindoor, India's response against Pakistan following the April 22 Pahalgam attack, in the Lok Sabha. PM Modi talked at length about India's precision strikes against Pakistan. He touched upon topics ranging from Donald Trump's repeated India-Pakistan ceasefire claims to the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) being an Achilles heel for India.

Besides this, he also laid out the details of the late-night call with US Vice President JD Vance that took place days after Operation Sindoor.

Parliament session: Key takeaways from PM Modi’s speech on Operation Sindoor