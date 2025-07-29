PM Modi Lok Sabha speech highlights: 10 key takeaways from the Prime Minister's address on Operation Sindoor

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke about Operation Sindoor, India's response against Pakistan following the April 22 Pahalgam attack, in the Lok Sabha. PM Modi talked at length about India's precision strikes against Pakistan. He touched upon topics ranging from Donald Trump's repeated India-Pakistan ceasefire claims to the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) being an Achilles heel for India.
Besides this, he also laid out the details of the late-night call with US Vice President JD Vance that took place days after Operation Sindoor.
Parliament session: Key takeaways from PM Modi’s speech on Operation Sindoor
- Prime Minister Modi cleared doubts over US President Donald Trump's intervention in mediating the ceasefire between India and Pakistan. "No leader in the world asked India to stop its operation," he said.
- He also said that it was Pakistan which pleaded for a ceasefire, and there was no intervention from any third country, including the US.
- Modi said that when Modi took JD Vance's call, the latter conveyed urgent intelligence about Pakistan's planned attack on India.
- "What I answered was – those who don't understand won't get it – that if Pakistan has this intention, then it will cost them dearly (bahut mehnga padega). Agar Pakistan hamla karega, hum bada hamla kar ke jawab denge (If Pakistan attacks, we will launch bigger attacks). I said further we will respond to goli with gola," the Prime Minister told the House.
- He also criticised Islamabad's stance during the India-Pakistan conflict.
- Commenting on the Pahalgam attack, he said that the victims were targeted based on their religion, while adding the incident was an attempt to sow seeds of communal tension.
- Taking a swipe at the Congress, the Prime Minister said that India got backing from the BRICS and QUAD but not from the grand old party. He added that only 3 out of 193 countries stood with Pakistan.
- Dubbing the IWT as "Nehru's biggest blunder," Modi said that India's first Prime Minister knew of diplomacy that had no place for farmers.
- He also claimed that not only did Jawaharlal Nehru sign the IWT, but he also gave money to Islamabad to build dams.
- Modi called out the grand old Congress party for giving the 'Most Favoured Nation' status to Pakistan as India was ravaged by continuous terror attacks.