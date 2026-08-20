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PM Modi pushes bureaucracy to break data silos, use AI and take long-term policy view

PM Modi pushes bureaucracy to break data silos, use AI and take long-term policy view

The Prime Minister also called for greater interaction between government departments, universities and young people, arguing that such engagement could bring new and unconventional ideas into policymaking.

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Chetan Bhutani
Chetan Bhutani
  • Updated Aug 20, 2026 9:54 PM IST
PM Modi pushes bureaucracy to break data silos, use AI and take long-term policy viewHe cited the coordination seen across government during the Covid-19 pandemic and the West Asia crisis as examples of departments working together during periods of stress.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked top government officials to move beyond short-term targets and adopt a longer-term approach to policymaking, while calling for better sharing of government data, wider use of artificial intelligence and closer coordination between ministries.

At the third high-level meeting with Secretaries to the Government of India on August 20, PM Modi identified fragmented government data systems and departmental silos as key issues that need to be addressed to improve policymaking and implementation.

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“Data is a national asset and a resource for the future,” the PM said, according to a government release. He noted that the government spends considerable resources on collecting, storing and managing data, but its potential is often limited because different departments maintain fragmented systems and follow different approaches to data collection and management.

The Prime Minister called for greater interoperability of government data, potentially allowing information collected by one department to be used more effectively by others.

He also pushed for greater adoption of artificial intelligence in government, while stressing that AI should be used alongside human intervention and judgement. He called for new ways to combine AI capabilities with the expertise of government officials.

The emphasis on breaking silos extended beyond technology. The PM said departmental silos were not merely an organisational issue but also a “problem of mindset”, and could exist both horizontally and vertically. He asked officials to take greater ownership and work across departmental boundaries.

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The meeting comes as the government seeks to coordinate policymaking across areas ranging from infrastructure and connectivity to security, external affairs and governance.

Defence, shipbuilding in focus

The Prime Minister also called for greater focus on research and innovation in the defence sector and said India’s defence industry needs to become more competitive globally.

He also flagged the need to strengthen human resource development in defence, including through innovative courses.

The maritime sector was another area of focus. Modi asked officials to assess whether the government’s decision to accord infrastructure status to shipbuilding is delivering its intended objectives.

He also reiterated the shift from port development to port-led development, with better connectivity between manufacturing centres and export-oriented units. The broader objective is to ensure that India’s growing maritime infrastructure translates into greater manufacturing and export capacity.

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Govt seeks outside ideas

Modi also called for greater interaction between government departments, universities and young people, arguing that such engagement could bring new and unconventional ideas into policymaking.

The Prime Minister’s broader message to the bureaucracy was to think beyond immediate statistics and administrative targets and focus on how India’s future should be shaped over the longer term.

He cited the coordination seen across government during the Covid-19 pandemic and the West Asia crisis as examples of departments working together during periods of stress. Such cross-government coordination, he said, should become part of the normal functioning of the government rather than being limited to crises.

Modi also urged senior officers to build stronger informal networks with junior colleagues and across cadres and departments, with the government arguing that greater interaction could improve coordination and team-building.

The Secretaries at the meeting presented their views on sectoral priorities, emerging challenges and implementation issues. The meeting was attended by Cabinet Secretary, Secretaries of key ministries and departments and senior officials from the Prime Minister’s Office.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Chetan Bhutani
Chetan Bhutani

Chetan Bhutani is a New Delhi-based economic policy journalist with ten years of experience in reporting and breaking stories about economic policy pertaining to India's infrastructure and financial sector, including highways, finance, railways, shipping, telecom, petroleum, and natural gas and currently works as an Associate Editor for Business Today TV. He is a journalist who works across multiple platforms and languages and offers in-depth coverage of the auto industry, regulations, new products, and reviews. Also, he has extensively reported about the actions taken by investigative authorities in relation to corporate and bank frauds as well as significant insolvency cases. Bhutani keeps a tight eye on all aspects of the government's public policies, from their creation to their implementation. In addition to his job, Chetan enjoys scheduling official appointments, travelling, going on road trips, playing cricket, and squash. Also, he is passionate about addressing climate change and road safety. He is a public policy enthusiast and has a master's degree in Public Administration.

Published on: Aug 20, 2026 9:54 PM IST
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