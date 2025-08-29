PM Modi reaches Japan for two-day visit; AI, semiconductor, investment on agenda

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Tokyo on Friday for a two-day visit during which he will hold summit talks with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba. The Ministry of External Affairs stated on X that PM Modi will engage in wide-ranging discussions with PM Ishiba to advance the India-Japan partnership.

In his departure statement, Modi said the visit would be an opportunity to strengthen civilisational bonds and cultural ties between India and Japan.

During the visit from August 29 to 30, the two leaders will focus on the next phase of their Special Strategic and Global Partnership, which has seen steady progress over the past 11 years.

Landed in Tokyo. As India and Japan continue to strengthen their developmental cooperation, I look forward to engaging with PM Ishiba and others during this visit, thus providing an opportunity to deepen existing partnerships and explore new avenues of collaboration.… pic.twitter.com/UPwrHtdz3B — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 29, 2025

Modi added that efforts would be made to expand economic and investment ties and enhance cooperation in new technologies, including artificial intelligence and semiconductors.

Japan is also reported to invest 10 trillion yen or $68 billion in India over the next 10 years to deepen bilateral ties. PM Ishiba is expected to unveil the plans during his summit with PM Modi. The investments will help Japanese companies in fields such as artificial intelligence and semiconductors expansion. More Indian specialist workers will also be accepted by the companies in Japan as part of the plan to boost India’s economy.

PM Modi’S first standalone visit to Japan in nearly seven years, also marks his first bilateral summit with Japanese politician Toshihiro Nikai Ishiba. Modi last attended the India-Japan Annual Summit in 2018. This is Modi's eighth visit to Japan since he took office in 2014. The visit underscores the ongoing diplomatic engagement between the two countries.

Trade relations between India and Japan have remained steady. According to Reuters, bilateral trade reached USD 21 billion in the first nine months of the 2024-25 fiscal year.

Following his visit to Japan, Modi will travel to China for a two-day visit to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Tianjin on August 31 and September 1.