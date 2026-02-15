PM Modi says Operation Sindoor shows impact of decade-long defence reforms push in India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 15 declared that a decade of sweeping defence reforms paid off during Operation Sindoor, as he highlighted a record-breaking military budget and warned that India must remain battle-ready at all times.

In an exclusive interview to PTI, Modi said the operation showcased the gains from sustained modernisation and structural overhaul across the armed forces.

“During the operation, one could see the benefits of the reforms we have undertaken in the last decade,” Modi said, asserting that defence preparedness stands as a continuous national priority and not a reaction to any single event.

The Prime Minister pointed to the Union Budget 2026-27 allocation of Rs 7.85 lakh crore for defence — 15 percent higher than last year and the largest share awarded to any ministry. He said the government earmarked Rs 1.85 lakh crore for modernisation, marking a 25 percent jump from the previous year.

PM Modi also pointed out the allocation of nearly Rs 2.2 lakh crore in capital expenditure for the Army, Navy and Air Force, reserving 75 percent for domestic procurement. He said the push strengthens national security while generating jobs and expanding India’s industrial base.

“Defence exports have crossed Rs 23,000 crore, a nearly 35-fold rise in the past decade,” he said, adding that indigenous production has reached record levels.

Modi said his government fulfilled the four-decade-old demand for One-Rank-One-Pension and increased healthcare allocations for ex-servicemen to over Rs 12,000 crore — a 45 percent rise.

He accused previous Congress-led governments of allowing defence scams to flourish and insisted his administration will continue backing Indian innovation and startups to power military self-reliance.

“Our country has to be strong and prepared at all times,” Modi said. “That is what we are doing.”