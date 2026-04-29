PM Modi set to inaugurate Ganga Expressway today: Know all the important routes & key details

The much-awaited Ganga Expressway will be inaugurated today by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, marking a major boost to road connectivity in Uttar Pradesh. Stretching 594 km, the expressway will connect Meerut in western Uttar Pradesh to Prayagraj in the eastern part of the state, significantly cutting travel time between the two cities.

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The high-speed corridor is being seen as one of the biggest infrastructure projects in the state and is expected to improve travel, trade and regional connectivity across several districts.

Route and distance

The Ganga Expressway begins from Bijauli village in Meerut and ends at Judapur Dandu village in Prayagraj. Covering a total distance of 594 km, it is among the longest expressways in India.

The corridor connects western and eastern Uttar Pradesh through a single uninterrupted route, making long-distance travel smoother and faster.

Districts covered by the expressway



The expressway passes through 12 districts of Uttar Pradesh. These include:

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Meerut, Hapur, Amroha, Bulandshahr, Badaun, Shahjahanpur, Farrukhabad, Hardoi, Kannauj, Unnao, Rae Bareli and Pratapgarh, linking several key regions along the way.

The project is also expected to improve connectivity for people living in nearly 519 villages located along the route.

Travel time to reduce

One of the biggest advantages of the Ganga Expressway will be the reduction in travel time.

At present, travelling between Meerut and Prayagraj takes around 10 to 12 hours by road. With the new expressway becoming operational, the journey is expected to come down to around 6 to 7 hours.

Design, speed limit And features



The Ganga Expressway has been built as a six-lane, access-controlled highway. It has also been designed in a way that allows future expansion to eight lanes if traffic increases over time.

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The expressway includes modern infrastructure such as interchanges and major bridges to ensure smooth traffic movement.

Vehicles on the expressway will be allowed to travel at a maximum speed of 120 kmph.

Project cost

The total estimated cost of the Ganga Expressway project is around Rs 36,230 crore.

The project is expected to strengthen transport infrastructure in Uttar Pradesh while also helping economic activity and development in districts connected through the corridor.

Why Ganga expressway matters

The opening of the Ganga Expressway is expected to make road travel faster and more efficient across Uttar Pradesh. Besides reducing travel time, it is also likely to improve access between cities, towns and rural areas connected by the route.

With better connectivity, the expressway is expected to support business activity, transport and regional development across the state.