PM Modi speaks to Iranian President, raises unhindered transit of goods and energy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Thursday to discuss the escalating situation in West Asia. The Prime Minister expressed deep concern over the escalation of tensions and the loss of civilian lives as well as damage to civilian infrastructure.

The safety and security of… Advertisement March 12, 2026

"The safety and security of Indian nationals, along with the need for unhindered transit of goods and energy, remain India's top priorities," he wrote on X. "Reiterated India's commitment to peace and stability and urged for dialogue and diplomacy."

This is the first call between Prime Minister Modi and the Iranian President since the war began on February 28.

After joint strikes by the US and Israel, Iran has shut the Strait of Hormuz, through which nearly 20% of global oil and gas passes. The closure has led to disruptions in global oil markets, with multiple ships stranded in the Persian Gulf. On Wednesday, Tehran struck three ships, including a Thai-flagged bulk carrier, the Mayuree Naree.

India is in touch with Iran to secure safe passage to around 28 Indian-flagged merchant vessels through Hormuz. The issues relating to the safety of shipping and India's energy security figured during External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's conversation with his Iranian counterpart on Tuesday, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

Reports suggest that Iran has not permitted any Indian-flagged commercial tanker to pass through the Strait of Hormuz in the last four to five days. A total of 24 Indian-flagged vessels with 677 Indian seafarers are currently located to the west of Hormuz, while four vessels with 101 Indian seafarers are stationed to the east of the strategic waterway.

Global oil and gas prices have surged after Iran virtually blocked the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow shipping lane between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, that handles roughly 20 per cent of global oil and LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas).