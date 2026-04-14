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PM Modi holds 40-minute call with Trump; stresses keeping Hormuz open and secure

PM Modi holds 40-minute call with Trump; stresses keeping Hormuz open and secure

Modi and Trump spoke amid tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, where maritime traffic has been restricted

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Apr 14, 2026 8:26 PM IST
PM Modi holds 40-minute call with Trump; stresses keeping Hormuz open and securePM Modi speaks to Donald Trump in 40-minute call

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump held a phone conversation lasting nearly 40 minutes on Tuesday, amid tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, where maritime traffic has been restricted.

Must Read: 'No clear direction of...': 14 ships cross Strait of Hormuz since US blockade

Prime Minister Modi said the two leaders reviewed progress in bilateral relations and discussed the situation in West Asia.

"Received a call from my friend President Donald Trump. We reviewed the substantial progress achieved in our bilateral cooperation in various sectors. We are committed to further strengthening our Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership in all areas. We also discussed the situation in West Asia and stressed the importance of keeping the Strait of Hormuz open and secure," he said.

The call comes a day after the US began a blockade of the Strait, a key global energy corridor.

Commercial traffic through the Strait of Hormuz remained well below typical levels, with just six vessels crossing on 13 April compared with 14 the previous day, according to ship tracking firm Kpler. The firm said while a ceasefire and the US naval blockade are now in place, flows had already slowed significantly as operators avoided transits amid security concerns. 

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Kpler said confidence among shipowners remains weak, with ongoing uncertainty around enforcement clarity, insurance constraints, and counterparty exposure continuing to weigh on transit decisions, particularly for laden voyages requiring double approvals. "For now, the operating environment remains high risk, limiting any meaningful recovery in flows."
 

Published on: Apr 14, 2026 8:17 PM IST
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