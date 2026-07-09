PM Modi to meet Australian PM Anthony Albanese: Uranium, trade, defence, security on agenda

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to discuss critical minerals, trade, defence and security cooperation during his meeting with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in Melbourne on Thursday. This meeting is part of the second leg of Modi's three-nation tour.

Modi arrived in Melbourne on Wednesday night, receiving a red-carpet welcome. He will co-chair the 3rd Annual Summit with Albanese, meet leading Australian business executives, and address thousands of members of the Indian community later on Thursday. Australian media have reported that an agreement on uranium exports to India could be finalised during the visit. Albanese indicated that a range of announcements would be made jointly.

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On arrival, Modi posted on X, "Landed in Melbourne, Australia. This visit will add vigour to the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership." He was received at the airport by senior Australian officials and honoured with a ceremonial guard of honour.

Landed in Melbourne, Australia. This visit will add vigour to the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. I look forward to the talks with Prime Minister Albanese. I will also have the opportunity to interact with the Indian diaspora which is an important pillar of… pic.twitter.com/Qu8BeAAeGm — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 8, 2026

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said Modi would co-chair the summit and engage with various stakeholders to deepen the partnership across sectors of mutual interest.

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Regarding the uranium exports deal, Albanese told reporters that he would have more to say after discussions with Modi. He noted constructive engagement and anticipated several joint announcements. The Australian Financial Review reported that the uranium export agreement could be finalised. Although a nuclear cooperation pact was signed in 2014, uranium exports have been limited due to concerns about peaceful use. India is Australia's fifth-largest trading partner, and around one million people in Australia claim Indian ancestry.

Modi is expected to address thousands of expatriate Indians at a large event in one of Melbourne's biggest sports stadiums on Thursday evening. Modi has a history of addressing large diaspora gatherings during overseas visits, including in the UK and the US. During his last visit to Australia in 2023, thousands attended an event in Sydney.

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Modi arrived in Australia after a three-day visit to Indonesia, where he held talks with President Prabowo Subianto. The two leaders signed 14 agreements to boost cooperation in agriculture, defence, critical minerals, maritime security, and other sectors, including a deal involving the BrahMos cruise missile system.

