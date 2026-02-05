PM Modi to visit Malaysia on Feb 7–8, first trip since the upgrade of India-Malaysia ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to Malaysia on an official visit from February 7 to 8, 2026, at the invitation of Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, the government said on Tuesday. The trip comes at a key moment in bilateral ties, marking the PM's first visit since India and Malaysia elevated their relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in August 2024.

This will be PM Modi’s third visit to Malaysia, and officials say it is designed to take stock of the expanded partnership announced last year. During the visit, Modi and Anwar Ibrahim are scheduled to hold bilateral discussions covering the full spectrum of India–Malaysia relations.

Alongside the leadership talks, the Prime Minister will engage with members of the Indian community in Malaysia and meet industry and business representatives. The 10th India–Malaysia aCEO Forum is also scheduled to take place during the visit, underlining the emphasis on commercial and investment ties.

India and Malaysia share long-standing relations rooted in historical, civilisational and cultural links, further strengthened by a 2.9 million-strong Indian diaspora in Malaysia, the third-largest Indian community overseas.

Officials said the visit would allow both sides to review cooperation across key sectors, including trade and investment, defence and security, maritime cooperation, digital and financial technology, energy, healthcare, education, culture and tourism. The discussions are also expected to focus on deepening people-to-people ties and outlining a forward-looking roadmap for cooperation aimed at mutual benefit.