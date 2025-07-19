PM Modi to visit UK from July 23-24 to sign free trade agreement, Maldives also on agenda

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled for a significant diplomatic tour to the United Kingdom and the Maldives from July 23 to 26. This trip aims to enhance India's global partnerships through critical trade agreements and political engagements.

On July 23-24, Prime Minister Modi will visit the United Kingdom to sign the landmark India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA). This agreement is intended to impact 99 per cent of Indian exports to the UK by reducing tariffs, thereby easing the entry of British products like whisky and cars into the Indian market. The FTA emerges after three years of rigorous negotiations, aiming to bolster market access and create a more favourable trading environment for both nations, India Today reported.

The India-UK Free Trade Agreement is expected to significantly expand the bilateral trade scope and deepen security ties. It aims to simplify trade barriers, fostering a more comprehensive economic partnership and reinforcing strategic and economic collaboration between the two countries. This agreement will not only enhance economic ties but also strengthen cultural and political relations.

Following his UK visit, the Prime Minister will head to the Maldives on July 25-26. There, he will serve as the Chief Guest at the 60th National Day celebrations, marking a pivotal visit since recent diplomatic tensions. This visit is seen as a move to reset and enhance India-Maldives relations, fostering goodwill and mutual cooperation.

Prime Minister Modi's presence in the Maldives is anticipated to address previous concerns and build a more robust partnership. The last visit by PM Modi to the Maldives was in June 2019, a time marked by strained relations.

The Maldives' President Muizzu's visit to India in October 2024, post-election, indicated an interest in mending diplomatic ties and advancing collaborative efforts. Prime Minister Modi's current visit reciprocates this intent and aims to solidify the relationship.

These diplomatic engagements highlight India's strategic intent to reinforce its global partnerships through trade and cultural diplomacy, marking a significant step in fostering bilateral ties with both the UK and the Maldives.