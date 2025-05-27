PM Modi warns Pakistan again: 'You are already at war, and you will get a response accordingly'  

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the events following India's Operation Sindoor had made it clear that terrorism is no longer a “proxy war” but an openly declared strategy by Pakistan. Speaking in Gandhinagar, Modi cited state honours given to terrorists killed after May 6, saying, "I say this can no longer be called a proxy war because the terrorists whose funerals were held after May 6 were given state honours in Pakistan. Pakistan's flags were placed on their coffins, and their army saluted them."

“This proves that terrorist activities are not a proxy war but a well-planned war strategy. You are already at war, and you will receive the response accordingly,” he said. “We do not seek enmity with anyone. We want to live peacefully. We also want to progress so that we can contribute to the welfare of the world.”

Referring to India's swift action during Operation Sindoor, he said, “This is a land of the brave. Until now, what we used to call a proxy war, after the scenes witnessed post-May 6, we can no longer make the mistake of calling it a proxy war. The reason that when nine terrorist hideouts were identified and destroyed within just 22 minutes, it was a decisive action.”

Modi noted that the strikes were conducted in full view of cameras. “This time, everything was done in front of the cameras, so that no one back home would ask for proof,” he said.

The Prime Minister also invoked the partition of India in 1947 and its immediate aftermath. “In 1947, when Maa Bharti was partitioned, ‘katni chahiye thi zanjeerein par kaat di gayi bhujayein’. The country was divided into three parts. On that very night, the first terrorist attack took place in Kashmir. A part of Maa Bharti was captured by Pakistan using terrorists in the name of Mujahideen,” he said.

Modi said that if the terrorists had been eliminated at that time and “Sardar Patel's wish was followed that until we get PoK, our armed forces should not stop,” the country may not have faced terrorism for 75 years. He also referred to the Pahalgam terror attack, calling it part of a continued pattern. “When we had wars with Pakistan, we defeated Pakistan thrice,” Modi stated.

In a sharp message to Pakistan, Modi said, “Right now, I haven't done anything and people are sweating there. We have opened small gates for cleaning the dams, and there is already a flood there.” Referring to the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty, he criticised the agreement's terms, saying, “It was decided that the dams built on the rivers of Jammu and Kashmir would not be cleaned. Desilting would not be done. The bottom gates for clearing sediments were to remain shut. For 60 years, these gates were never opened. Reservoirs that were supposed to be filled to 100% capacity have now been reduced to only 2% or 3%."

On Monday, addressing a rally in Bhuj, Gujarat — his first visit to the state since Operation Sindoor — Modi issued a stern warning to Pakistan and its people, urging them to reject terrorism. “While India believes in tourism, Pakistan considers terrorism as tourism, which is very dangerous for the world,” he said.

"Terrorism is a way of making money for your (Pakistan's) government and Army. The people of Pakistan must come forward to end terrorism. Live a happy and peaceful life and have your meal. Otherwise, my bullet is there for you (sukh chain ki zindagi jio, roti khao. Varna meri goli to hai hee),” he warned.