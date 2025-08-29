PM Modi's address in Japan: From defence to tech, PM sheds light on a shared vision for future

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent address in Japan marked a new chapter in the India-Japan relationship, as he engaged with key stakeholders in the India-Japan Joint Economic Forum in Tokyo.

PM Modi’s speech, delivered upon his first standalone visit to Japan in nearly seven years, emphasised India’s evolving role on the global stage and its readiness to further strengthen ties with Japan. The visit highlighted the growing economic, technological, and cultural ties between the two nations, building on decades of diplomatic engagement.

Advertisement

India’s growing economic significance

PM Modi’s words resonated with optimism about India’s future as an economic powerhouse. Addressing the forum, he declared, “The world is not just watching India, it is counting on India. Japan has always been an important partner in India's development journey. From metro rail to manufacturing, semiconductors to startups. Japanese companies have invested over USD 40 billion in India.”

He then went on to emphasise that India’s growth trajectory is not just about economic power but political and policy stability as well. “Today, India has political stability, economic stability, transparency in policy, and predictability. Today, India is the fastest-growing major economy in the world. And, very soon, it is going to become the third-largest economy in the world.”

Advertisement

A renewed focus on defence, space and nuclear energy

PM Modi’s speech also pointed to new areas of collaboration between India and Japan. Notably, he mentioned that India would be opening up the nuclear energy sector to private players, a sector traditionally reserved for government entities. “After the defence and space sectors, we are opening the nuclear energy sector to private players,” Modi said, signalling India’s ambition to expand its technological footprint.

In response to the evolving geopolitical landscape, India and Japan are exploring new ways to deepen their collaboration in defence and space technologies, further cementing their relationship as strategic partners in the Indo-Pacific region.

The Quad and regional stability

India’s ambassador to Japan, Sibi George, reiterated the importance of regional cooperation during the visit. He highlighted that discussions between the two countries would extend beyond bilateral issues, incorporating broader frameworks such as the Quad, which ensures the peace and stability of the Indo-Pacific region. This development is crucial as both nations seek to enhance security and economic integration in the region while addressing shared concerns.

Advertisement

India-Japan: A shared vision for the future

The strategic importance of the India-Japan relationship extends far beyond trade and defence, encompassing a wide array of initiatives spanning technology, infrastructure, and rural development. In the years leading up to this visit, India and Japan have significantly ramped up collaboration in several areas:

Economic Partnerships: Japan has invested extensively in India, with significant contributions across industries such as steel, automotive, real estate, and renewable energy. These investments are seen as a strong endorsement of India’s long-term economic potential. Infrastructure and Technology: The two countries have worked closely on projects ranging from metro rail systems to high-tech manufacturing units, with Japan playing a crucial role in developing India’s infrastructure. Major firms like Suzuki Motor, Nippon Steel, and Toyota have been instrumental in expanding India’s industrial capabilities. Human Capital and Knowledge Exchange: Japan’s partnership with India goes beyond business and technology. Initiatives like the India-Japan Talent Bridge and collaborations in sectors like semiconductors, AI, and robotics are enhancing the mobility of skilled professionals between the two nations, further fostering economic and cultural exchange. Sustainability and Clean Energy: Japanese cooperation in clean energy, particularly biogas projects, has been vital in empowering India’s rural economy. These projects not only address energy needs but also contribute to sustainable development goals and create rural jobs. Advertisement

Growing bilateral trade and strategic collaboration

Trade relations between India and Japan have also seen significant growth. In the first nine months of the 2024-25 fiscal year, bilateral trade reached USD 21 billion, with Japan being India’s fifth-largest source of foreign direct investment (FDI). With Japanese investments continuing to flow into India, the two countries’ economic cooperation shows no signs of slowing down.

In the words of PM Modi, “Japan has always been an important partner in India's development journey,” and this partnership is expected to deepen in the coming years, with a focus on innovation, trade, defence, and regional stability.