PM Modi’s Tamil Nadu visit scheduled for March 1: NDA plans major election rally in Madurai

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami will jointly address an election campaign rally in Madurai on March 1, in a key political mobilisation ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

The event, organised by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), is expected to serve as a major show of strength for the coalition in southern Tamil Nadu. The AIADMK is leading the NDA in the State, with the BJP, PMK (Anbumani faction), and AMMK among its allies.

Senior AIADMK leader K P Munusamy announced the rally after holding consultations with party functionaries from Madurai city and surrounding districts. He said preparations were underway to ensure the meeting is conducted on a grand scale and confirmed that Palaniswami would preside over the gathering.

Mobilisation Intensifies Ahead of PM Modi's Visit

Tamil Nadu BJP leaders have stepped up groundwork in Madurai ahead of the Prime Minister's arrival. The rally is scheduled to take place at Mandela Nagar near Airport Road and will be the NDA's second major public meeting in the State this year.

State BJP president Nainar Nagenthran said Modi's earlier visit, planned for February 28, had been postponed to March 1, when he will address the public meeting in Madurai. He also mentioned that the Prime Minister is likely to visit the Thiruparankundram temple during the trip.

Nagenthran further called on party workers and devotees to participate in a girivalam around the Thiruparankundram hill on March 2, which coincides with the full moon day. He also referred to ongoing efforts linked to the lighting of the Karthigai Deepam atop the hill.

