PM Narendra Modi to address nation at 8 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 8 pm today. This will be his first address to the nation directly after the recent India-Pakistan standoff, which is on hold for now due to an agreed truce agreement.

The PM's address comes after the joint DGMO briefing today.

India and Pakistan have reached an understanding to stop all firings and military actions on land, air and sea with immediate effect after four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes that brought the two countries teetering on the edge of full-scale war.

Directors general of military operations (DGMOs) of India and Pakistan agreed on the understanding during a call on May 10 afternoon.

Operation Sindoor fulfilled the objective of scoring a psychological win over Pakistan, with India underlining the message that terrorists are not safe even in their own backyards.

In one of the briefings following Pakistan's military actions, PM Modi was quoted by one of the officials as saying, "Wahan se goli chalegi, toh yahan se gola chalega (If they fire bullets, we will respond with cannons)", as reported by news agency PTI.

In response to the Pahalgam terror attack, Prime Minister Modi said, "Today, I address the world: India will identify and punish every terrorist and their supporters, pursuing them relentlessly. Our spirit will remain unbroken by terrorism, and justice will prevail. The nation is united in this resolve, and we are grateful to the people and leaders of various countries for their support."

The Prime Minister said that the entire nation is saddened by the brutality with which terrorists killed innocent 26 civilians, mostly tourists, in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22.