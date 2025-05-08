PM-NSA meet: Doval briefs PM Modi on India-Pakistan border escalation as Rajnath Singh reviews defence posture

As tensions remain high between India and Pakistan following Operation Sindoor, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi to brief him on the evolving security situation.

Sources confirmed that Doval provided a detailed update on cross-border developments and India’s defensive preparedness amid reports of continued Pakistani shelling and drone activity near sensitive regions.

In parallel, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is holding a separate high-level review with the Chief of Defence Staff and the three service chiefs. The meeting is focused on assessing India’s operational readiness and response strategies as the situation along the western border remains volatile.

Defence installations across Jammu and Kashmir have been placed on heightened alert as surveillance and missile defence operations are stepped up to neutralise incoming threats targeting civilian and strategic assets.

In a significant escalation, Pakistan launched a coordinated offensive in Jammu and Kashmir just hours after its failed attempt to target 15 Indian cities. Heavy shelling has been reported across the Line of Control and the International Border, including RS Pura, Arnia, Samba, and Hiranagar. Jammu, the region’s winter capital, is now facing aerial threats.

India’s air defence systems successfully intercepted eight missiles aimed at RS Pura, Arnia, Samba, and Hiranagar, areas with dense military infrastructure.

Meanwhile, Pathankot, a key defence hub located just 30 km from the International Border in Punjab, has come under intense artillery fire. The city is a critical gateway for troop movement into Jammu and Kashmir.