PMO gets a new address today: PM Modi inaugurates 'Seva Teerth', find out what's changed

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday unveiled the name Seva Teerth for the newly built integrated complex that will now house the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the National Security Council Secretariat, and the Cabinet Secretariat. He formally inaugurated the Seva Teerth and Kartavya Bhavan 1 and 2 and address a public complex at around 6 pm.

The plaque unveiled by Prime Minister Modi had the name Seva Teerth inscribed in Devanagari script with the motto Nagrik Devo Bhava (citizen is akin to God).

This is the first time since Independence that the PMO is moving to a different location. To mark the occasion, the Prime Minister will also release a ₹100 commemorative coin. The government has called the move a major step toward modernising India’s administrative system.

Bringing Ministries Together

For many years, important ministries have been working in different old buildings across Central Vista in New Delhi. This often led to delays, coordination problems and high maintenance costs.

The new complex aims to solve these issues by bringing key offices together in one place. Officials believe this will help speed up decision-making and improve overall efficiency.

Three Key Offices in One Building

Seva Teerth will house three important institutions: The Prime Minister’s Office, The National Security Council Secretariat and The Cabinet Secretariat. Earlier, these offices operated from separate locations. Now, being under one roof is expected to improve coordination at the highest levels of government.

Two nearby buildings, Kartavya Bhavan 1 and 2, will accommodate major ministries such as Finance, Defence, Health, Education, Agriculture, Law and Justice, and others. The goal is to make it easier for ministries to work together and for citizens to access services.

Modern and Environment-Friendly Design

The new buildings are digitally connected and designed to support e-governance. They include organised public areas and central reception systems to make interactions smoother.

The complex has been built following 4-Star GRIHA green building standards. It uses renewable energy, saves water, manages waste efficiently and reduces energy use. According to officials, this will lower environmental impact and operating costs.

Stronger Security Measures

The complex is equipped with smart entry systems, surveillance technology and advanced emergency response systems. These features aim to ensure high security while remaining accessible.

With this relocation, the government aims to set a new benchmark in administrative infrastructure -- consolidating key institutions into a modern, integrated complex designed to support faster, coordinated and citizen-focused governance.

What Will Happen to the Old PMO?

The historic South Block and North Block, where the PMO and other ministries currently function, will be turned into a museum called Yuge Yugeen Bharat Sangrahalaya.

In December 2024, the government signed an agreement with France’s Agencie France-Muséums for technical support in developing the museum.

A New Administrative Beginning

With the launch of Seva Teerth and Kartavya Bhavan, the government hopes to create a more modern, efficient and citizen-friendly system. The relocation is being seen as an important step toward faster and better governance in India.