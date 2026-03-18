PNB account holders alert! Bank to close inactive accounts after April 15, check details

Punjab National Bank (PNB) has issued an important alert for its customers, warning that certain inactive bank accounts will be closed after April 15, 2026, if necessary steps are not taken.

According to the bank's official notice, the action applies to accounts that have remained inactive for the past three years, have had no customer-initiated transactions during this period, and currently have a zero balance.

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PNB has advised such account holders to visit their nearest branch and update their Know Your Customer (KYC) details to reactivate their accounts before the deadline. Customers who complete the process in time can continue using their accounts without disruption.

The bank has made it clear that accounts meeting the inactivity criteria may be closed without further notice after April 16, 2026, if no action is taken. This move is aimed at maintaining regulatory compliance and reducing the risk associated with dormant accounts.

Inactive or inoperative accounts are often monitored closely by banks due to concerns related to security, misuse and fraud. Periodic KYC updates are part of standard banking norms to ensure that account information remains accurate and up to date.

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Customers who are unsure about their account status are advised to check with their branch or access their account details through official banking channels. Completing a simple KYC update or initiating a transaction can help avoid account closure.

The bank has also urged customers to act promptly to prevent inconvenience, especially those who may not have used their accounts in recent years.