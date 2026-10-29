PNB scam: FDs worth ₹35 crore disappear from several customers' accounts, 5 employees suspended

The case was registered following a complaint by Shrichand, a resident of Biraondi, under provisions related to the embezzlement of money by a public servant. Five employees, including the branch manager, have been suspended. Sources said the investigation could be transferred to the Economic Offences Wing.

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The case concerns the PNB branch in Sector Pi-1, where several account holders gathered on Wednesday and protested against the alleged irregularities. Police personnel were deployed outside the branch to prevent people from entering while bank officials continued their investigation inside.

Members of a farmers' union also staged a sit-in outside the bank and demanded strict action.

Customers allege fixed deposits were closed prematurely

Bank employees allegedly closed fixed deposits belonging to several customers before maturity and transferred the money to other accounts. Some customers complained that lakhs of rupees were missing from their accounts.

One of the customers, Vijendra Singh, told PTI that his account balance went down from ₹87-88 lakh to ₹1 lakh. Another account holder, identified as Haneef Khan, claimed that his savings account went down from ₹39 lakh to zero.

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“My savings account had Rs 39 lakh, but now nothing is showing in it. I neither received any message nor signed any document authorising the transfer of funds,” Khan told the news agency.

A third customer named Zakir alleged that around ₹9.5 lakh disappeared from his account, adding he didn't receive a text message about the transactions and learnt of the fraud after visiting the bank.

Following the allegations, the bank's regional office suspended five employees, including the branch manager. New employees were also posted at the branch.

Account holders alleged that whenever they asked bank employees to update entries or transaction details in their accounts, they were told that an audit by the Reserve Bank of India was under way.

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They said they could not detect the alleged irregularities earlier because the employees had not updated details of their funds. The account holders said the bank had assured them that their money would be returned, but they remained concerned about their savings.

Police and bank anti-corruption team investigate missing funds

Earlier, 16 people had approached the police with complaints. The number of customers who submitted written complaints later rose to 18, following which the FIR was registered.

According to a spokesperson for the Noida Police Commissionerate, the bank management has assured customers that their complaints will be addressed. The Assistant Commissioner of Police, Greater Noida, has been directed to investigate the matter and take the necessary legal action.

The bank's anti-corruption team is also investigating the case along with the police. The inquiry will examine how the customers' money was withdrawn or transferred to other accounts and identify those involved.

The bank has not publicly released detailed information on the total number of affected customers, the amount allegedly missing or the disputed transactions. Account holders continue to demand the return of their money and strict action against those responsible. The police investigation is under way, while a transfer of the case to the Economic Offences Wing remains possible.

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(With PTI inputs)