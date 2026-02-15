Political stability restored investor confidence, FTAs negotiated from position of strength: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said political stability and predictability under his government have helped rebuild global investor confidence in India, as the country signs multiple major trade agreements and expands its free trade network.

In an interview with PTI on February 15, the Prime Minister linked stable governance to India’s economic credibility and stronger negotiating leverage internationally.

“Political stability and political predictability have restored investor confidence in India,” PM Modi said, referring to the recent spate of trade deals signed by the country. He added that India’s improving economic fundamentals have allowed it to approach free trade agreements from a position of advantage.

“Stronger manufacturing, services, and MSMEs have enabled India to negotiate trade pacts from a position of strength,” he said, noting that India has concluded FTAs with 38 nations.

The Prime Minister said the agreements are structured to widen export opportunities for domestic sectors, particularly smaller enterprises.

“Our FTAs are designed to expand market access for MSMEs in textiles, leather, chemicals, handicrafts, gems and other sectors,” PM Modi said.

He also criticised the economic management of the previous UPA government, arguing it weakened India’s bargaining capacity in global negotiations. “The economic mismanagement during the UPA era left India in a position where it could not negotiate with confidence,” PM Modi said.

He said trade negotiations earlier often did not produce tangible results. “During UPA rule, talks would begin and then breakdown; a little real substance achieved despite long negotiations,” PM Modi said.

Reaffirming his government’s policy approach, the prime minister said structural changes remain central to economic strategy. “Reform is the commitment of the government, something it has shown in letter and spirit,” PM Modi told PTI.