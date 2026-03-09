‘Pragmatic effort’: Energy Secy says US asked India to buy Russian oil already at sea

The US asked India to buy the Russian oil floating at sea, said US Energy Secretary Chris Wright, who called it a pragmatic approach. Wright was referring to the 30-day waiver US gave India to buy Russian oil amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

Speaking to CNN, Wright responded if the Iran war will push back allies like India back to Russia for oil due to the oil supply shortage. “The US’ policy towards Russia has not changed at all. India is very clear on that. They displaced all Russian oil imports, and they raised their imports from US, Venezuela and other nations. India has been a great partner through this.”

“I did call up the Indians, as did Treasury Secretary (Scott) Bessent, and said, “Look, there's a whole bunch of oil floating waiting to unload at Chinese refineries. Instead of having it wait six weeks to unload there, let’s just pull that oil forward, have it land in Indian refineries and tamp this fear of shortage of oil, tamp the price spikes and the concerns we see in the marketplace.” It's just a pragmatic effort that has a short time span. No change in policy towards Russia,” he said.

Wright’s remarks come after the US said it has allowed India to buy Russian oil already on ships floating on waterways as they want to ease global supplies amid the conflict. As per the Treasury Department these crude oil or petroleum products of Russian origin must have been loaded on vessels on or before 12:01 am eastern standard time on March 5. The authorisation is valid until 12:01 am eastern daylight time on April 4, provided the delivery or offloading takes place at a port in India and the purchaser is an entity organised under Indian law. The licence does not permit any transactions involving Iran or Iranian-origin goods or services, which remain prohibited under existing US sanctions regulations.

While the US might have deemed this as a pragmatic approach, this “waiver” has not gone down well in Indian political quarters, with Opposition parties asking if White House would now dictate how and from whom India buys oil.

The Congress attacked the Modi government and accused it of being compromised. Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said, “Does anything more need to be said about how cowardly and compromised the self-proclaimed 56-inch chest has become?”

A senior government functionary said that India has never been dependent on permission from any nation to buy Russian oil. The US sanctions waiver might remove any friction, but does not define the country’s policy, the official said.

