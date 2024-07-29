Prashant Kishor's big announcement: 'Won't take any post in Jan Suraaj, party Constitution and leader's election in next 2 months'

Election strategist Prashant Kishor on Monday shared details of his party Jan Suraaj, which is going to be launched on October 2. In a tweet, he said that after more than two years of Padyatra, he formally started the process of party formation to "give a better alternative that would end decades of misery and ensure a better future for the children of Bihar".

The process to launch the party began on Sunday, with the first of the eight office bearers' convention before the official launch of the party on October 2. The former election strategist said that over the next two months, 1.5 lakh Jan Suraaj office bearers together with lacs of participating "Sansthapak Sadasyas" of Jan Suraaj would deliberate, and decide on the key priorities of the party, draft and finalise a party constitution, and finally elect the leaders of the party.

After more than two-years of Padyatra through thousands of villages and small towns of Bihar, we formally started the process of party formation to give a better alternative that would end decades of misery and ensure a better future for the children of #Bihar



— Prashant Kishor (@PrashantKishor) July 29, 2024

Kishor said he won't be seeking any post in the party. "As promised, I will not be seeking any post in the party and will continue with my grassroots outreach for the next many months," he said.