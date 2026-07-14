Prashant Kishor's wealth revealed: ₹96 crore in assets, homes in Delhi and Patna

Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor, who has entered the fray for the July 30 Bankipur Assembly bypoll, has declared assets worth more than ₹96 crore, according to his election affidavit.

Kishor filed his nomination papers on Monday after leading a padyatra in the constituency. He is seeking to wrest the BJP stronghold vacated earlier this year by the party's national president Nitin Nabin.

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The affidavit shows Kishor owns movable assets worth ₹22.19 crore and immovable assets valued at ₹73.87 crore, taking his total assets to over ₹96 crore.

His wife has declared movable assets worth ₹89.51 crore and immovable assets worth ₹12.42 crore.

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Corporate Equity Forms Bulk Of Wealth

The biggest component of Kishor's wealth is his 100% controlling stake in Vedhas Ventures Private Limited, valued at ₹95.26 crore.

Apart from the unlisted corporate equity, he has more than ₹7.36 crore in bank fixed deposits and market-linked investments.

The affidavit also states that Kishor has ₹65,570 in cash, while his wife holds ₹1,95,200.

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It further discloses that the company controlled by Kishor donated ₹85 crore to the Jan Suraaj Party and ₹50 lakh to the Jan Suraaj Foundation during 2024-25.

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Houses In Delhi, Patna And Ghaziabad

On the real estate front, Kishor has declared he owns a dismantled rice mill spread over more than three acres in Rohtas, Bihar, residential properties in Patna's Patliputra Colony, Vasant Vihar in New Delhi, and Ghaziabad.

His immovable assets are valued at ₹73.87 crore, while those owned by his wife are worth ₹12.42 crore.

Eight Criminal Cases Pending

The affidavit also discloses eight pending criminal cases, most of them registered in 2024 and 2025.

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The cases involve allegations including unlawful assembly, rioting, obstructing public servants, criminal conspiracy, and criminal defamation.

The affidavit states that Kishor has not been convicted in any case, and no formal charges have been framed against him.

Educational Qualifications

Kishor completed his Class 10 from M.P. High School, Buxar in 1991 and Class 12 from Patna Science College in 1993. He earned a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) from the University of Lucknow between 1996 and 1999, followed by a Master of Healthcare Administration (MHA) from the Administrative Staff College of India (ASCI), Hyderabad.

Bankipur Bypoll On July 30

The Bankipur Assembly bypoll is scheduled to be held on July 30, with counting of votes on August 3.

He is up against RJD's Rekha Kumari Gupta and BJP's Neeraj Kumar Sinha.