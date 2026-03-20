Premium petrol costlier by Rs 2: How is it different from normal petrol? Impact on regular consumers

Premium petrol has become costlier by up to Rs 2–2.3 per litre across select cities, even as regular petrol and diesel prices remain unchanged, sharpening the difference between the two fuel types for consumers.

The increase applies to high-octane fuels such as Indian Oil’s XP95 and Hindustan Petroleum’s Power petrol. Dealer inputs suggest the revised prices came into effect from today, with XP95 now retailing at around Rs 101.80 per litre at some outlets. HPCL’s premium petrol has also seen a similar hike.

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In contrast, regular petrol prices have stayed stable across major cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai.

The hike comes as global crude prices remain elevated. Brent crude is trading above $100 per barrel amid escalating tensions in West Asia and concerns over supply disruptions. Higher crude prices increase input costs for oil marketing companies such as Indian Oil, HPCL and BPCL, which often reflect faster in premium fuel pricing.

Premium vs normal petrol: what's the difference?

Premium petrol is a higher-octane fuel designed for better engine performance. It burns more efficiently, reduces engine knocking and typically includes additives that help keep engines cleaner over time. These fuels are often recommended for high-performance or high-compression engines.

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Normal petrol, by contrast, has a lower octane rating and is suitable for most everyday vehicles. It meets standard engine requirements and is more affordable, making it the default choice for most consumers.

Why prices differ

Premium fuels are positioned as value-added products and are priced separately from regular petrol. Oil companies tend to adjust these prices more flexibly, as demand is relatively niche and less price-sensitive than mass-market fuel.

Regular petrol prices, on the other hand, often remain more stable in the short term, especially in periods of global volatility or domestic sensitivity.

With crude prices staying firm above $100, the price gap between premium and normal petrol is likely to remain in focus, particularly for consumers deciding whether the added performance benefits justify the higher cost.