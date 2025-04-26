In the aftermath of the devastating terror attack in Pahalgam that claimed numerous lives, Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has publicly addressed the situation for the first time. On Friday, Sharif expressed Pakistan's willingness to partake in a "neutral and transparent investigation" into the incident, whilst emphasising the nation's preparedness for any potential misadventures.

Sharif stated, "Pakistan is open to participating in any neutral, transparent investigation... Peace is our preference. We shall never compromise on our integrity and security." His comments indicate a shift towards a more conciliatory tone, contrasting with earlier accusations from other Pakistani officials of the attack being "staged" by India to provoke a "crisis in the region".

The Pahalgam attack, attributed to Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists, resulted in the death of 26 tourists in the picturesque Baisaran Valley, known as 'mini Switzerland.' This incident has further strained the already tense relations between India and Pakistan.

In response, India has indirectly held Pakistan responsible for the attack, resulting in a series of punitive measures including the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, cancellation of visas for Pakistani nationals, and the closure of the Wagah-Attari border. These actions have led to heightened tensions in the region, with Pakistan retaliating verbally and warning that attempts to control water flow would be "considered as an Act of War and responded with full force across the complete spectrum of National Power".

When discussing the suspension of the Indus treaty, Sharif emphasized that any efforts to diminish or redirect Pakistan's water supply would be met with significant retaliation. The Indus rivers play a vital role in the country's agriculture, providing water for 80% of its land, as well as a significant portion of its hydropower through the Indus basin.

"Nobody should remain under any kind of false pretence... our armed forces are fully capable and prepared to defend the country and its sovereignty and integrality against any misadventure, as clearly demonstrated by its measured yet resolute response to India in its restless incursion in February 2019," the Pakistani PM said.

Amidst the escalating rhetoric, Sharif's call for a neutral investigation may be seen as an attempt to de-escalate the situation. It comes after Pakistan's rejection of India's suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, which Islamabad regards as a "binding international agreement." The treaty is crucial as it governs the distribution of waters from the Indus River and its tributaries between the two countries. Pakistan's insistence on the treaty's validity highlights the severity of the situation, as any disruption to the water agreement could lead to significant regional instability.

Pakistan has heightened tensions by taking the measure of closing its airspace to Indian airlines and halting all trade with India, including trade that goes through other countries.

In its statement, Pakistan’s National Security Committee added that it remains "fully capable and prepared to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity against any misadventure, as clearly demonstrated by its measured yet resolute response to India’s reckless incursion in February 2019."

India remains strong and united in the face of adversity. Despite the tragic events in Pahalgam, the Indian government has shown resilience, receiving support and solidarity from nations globally who acknowledge the ongoing threat of terrorism that India courageously confronts.