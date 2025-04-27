'Prepared to lose another war': Pak-origin author blasts military generals, calls for uprising against Pakistan Army

Pakistani-origin author Harris Sultan has dismissed the growing nuclear threats emerging from Pakistan’s leadership amid escalating tensions with India, saying that Pakistan's generals would not risk the destruction of their country over Kashmir.

"If there's one thing we can learn from Putin’s regular nuclear sabre-rattling, it's that dictators value their own lives more than anything. They would never use nuclear weapons in a regional conflict if it meant guaranteeing the destruction of their entire country," Sultan wrote on X.

He added, "If India were to attempt to take Pakistani-held Kashmir, it wouldn’t automatically trigger a nuclear war. Pakistani generals are unlikely to sacrifice the rest of Pakistan for the so-called 'Azaad Kashmir.'"

Highlighting a possible scenario, Sultan noted, "It's possible they might use a tactical nuke on their own territory to avoid a nuclear response from India, but that would not come without serious consequences — which could lead to the sudden disarmament of the Pakistani military."

He pointedly criticized the Pakistani military’s historical record, stating, "The Pakistani military has lost every single war — I think they’re prepared to lose another one. This time, I hope the people of Pakistan rise up and finally rid themselves of their corrupt military elite."

Sultan’s comments come in the backdrop of Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif warning in an interview with Sky News that the worsening ties between India and Pakistan after the Pahalgam terror attack could lead to full-scale war.

"If there is an all-out attack or something like that, then obviously there will be an all-out war," Asif said, adding that the world should be "worried" about the prospect of open conflict.

Further inflaming tensions, Pakistani minister Hanif Abbasi openly threatened India with nuclear retaliation, warning that Pakistan's missiles and 130 nuclear warheads were specifically meant for India.

"If they stop the water supply to us, then they should be ready for a war. The military equipment we have, the missiles we have, they're not for display. Nobody knows where we have placed our nuclear weapons across the country. I say it again, these ballistic missiles, all of them are targeted at you," Abbasi declared.

Abbasi was referring to India's announcement of suspending the Indus Waters Treaty following the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, where 26 people — mostly tourists — were killed in the deadliest strike in the Valley since Pulwama in 2019.