President Droupadi Murmu's former ADC Major Rishabh Singh Sambyal (Retd.) launches streetwear collection with Bonkers Corner

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What is in The Maj Rishabh x Bonkers Corner collection?

The collection features six listed products, with prices starting at ₹1,699. The range includes black and white wrinkle-free shirts priced at ₹1,699 each, while the Classic Navy Wrinkle Free Shirt is available for ₹2,299.

For consumers looking for a more casual streetwear style, the Black Stardust Zip Hoodie and Royal Cheetah Hoodie are priced at ₹1,999 each. The Paisley Canvas Jacket, featuring a distinctive patterned design, is listed at ₹2,999.

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The collection offers a mix of everyday essentials and statement pieces. The wrinkle-free shirts cater to consumers who prefer a more understated look, while the hoodies and canvas jacket offer relaxed styling options for those interested in contemporary streetwear.

From military service to the fashion industry

Major Sambyal's collaboration with Bonkers Corner marks a new chapter in his professional journey after his military service. Rishabh hails from a family with a military tradition in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district.

He cleared the National Defence Academy examination in 2013 before undergoing training at the Indian Military Academy and subsequently being commissioned into the Indian Army.

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During his military career, Sambyal served with the Jat Regiment and the 4 Para Special Forces. In 2021, the marching contingent he led as a Captain in the Jat Regiment won the Best Marching Contingent Trophy at the Republic Day Parade.

In March 2023, he was selected as Aide-de-Camp to President Droupadi Murmu, a prestigious appointment that brought him greater public visibility.

According to the report, Sambyal took premature retirement in late August or early September 2026, citing family commitments. Since leaving the Army, he has explored content creation, public speaking and engagements centred on leadership, strategy and personal development.