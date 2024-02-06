'Prices of perishable goods within tolerance band,' says FM Sitharaman in Rajya Sabha

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday told Rajya Sabha that prices of perishable goods have started coming down and "they are within the tolerance band". To a query raised by AIADMK’s M Thambi Durai on the rise in retail inflation, during the Question Hour in Rajya Sabha today, she detailed the interventions made by Centre to keep in check the price rise.

"The prices have started coming down and they are within the tolerance band. Lots of steps have been taken by the government, particularly for meeting the shortage in supply of perishable goods. Since we don't grow enough pulses in the country and due to a shortfall in supply, prices of pulses normally keep fluctuating, for which, by analysing the crop estimates, we start tying up for imports," she said.

Sitharaman also spoke about the import of pulses.

"We imported 8.79 lakh metric tonnes of Tur Dal and 15.14 lakh metric tonnes of Masoor Dal in calendar year 2023. Similarly, we imported other dals as well and released them in the market. We have also brought the branded 'Bharat Dal' through which Chana Dal is made available at Rs 60/kg for one kg pack and Rs 55/kg for 30 kg packs. 2.97 lakh metric tonnes of Chana have been sold already as of January 30, 2024. The 'Bharat Dal', which come at a concessional price, is available in all retail markets," she said.

"As of February 3, 2024, we have released 3.96 lakh metric tonnes of onions at Rs 25 per kg in the market. Import restrictions have also been changed so that prices of onions can be kept within a reasonable limit. Similarly, such steps have been taken for tomato and other perishable goods as well. So, the government is seized of the difficulties that arise due to shortage of perishable goods, which are not grown in India. The committee sits and reviews periodically and the efforts have shown on the ground that inflation is now within the tolerable band," added Sitharaman.

India has prohibited the export of onions till March 2024. She also spoke about the fuel prices in the country and the steps being taken by Centre to reduce the burden on public.

"The Central Government reduced the Central Excise Duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 5 per litre and Rs 10 per litre respectively in November 2021. In May 2022, Central Excise Duty on petrol and diesel was reduced by Rs 8 per litre and Rs 6 per litre respectively. For cooking gas, a subsidy of Rs 300 is being given on 14.2 kg LPG cylinder for upto 12 refills. So, Central Government is constantly taking steps to reduce burden on the people. As for state governments, we can only request them that all citizens be treated equally and such a reduction be taken up by respective state governments. But it gets reflected in the inflation, which remains high within the state because of not reducing such prices where it is possible for the state government to reduce," added Sitharaman.