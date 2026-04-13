Protest over salary hike: Minimum wage in Noida is the lowest in NCR

The minimum wage in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida, home to several electronics manufacturing companies such as Samsung and Dixon Technologies, is the lowest in the National Capital Region (NCR).

At Rs 11,313 per month for unskilled workers, the minimum wage in Noida is 25.67% less than neighbouring Gurugram where the minimum wage was recently hiked to Rs 15,220 per month for unskilled workers. In comparison, the minimum wage in Delhi for unskilled employees stands at Rs 18,456.

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Noida witnessed violent protests on Monday morning as factory workers blocked roads and torched vehicles.

Auto component giant Samvardhana Motherson called Noida’s labour protests a broader issue affecting multiple industries. The company said these protests are driven by misinformation being spread about wage revisions.

“Our operations remain compliant with all applicable laws with no material impact on the company. The safety of our employees remains our top priority. The authorities are working closely with the industry to bring things back to normal as quickly as possible,” the auto parts maker said.

Electronics manufacturing services provider Dixon Technologies, which has several factories in Noida, called these labour protests an industry-wide event. “The event is industry-wide and primarily triggered by misinformation affecting multiple industries in Noida region. We confirm that our Company’s operations remain fully compliant with applicable laws with no material impact on our operations,” it said.