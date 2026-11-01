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Protest, then shop: Rahul Gandhi urges rally goers to support local traders ahead of Diwali

Protest, then shop: Rahul Gandhi urges rally goers to support local traders ahead of Diwali

The appeal comes in the backdrop of concerns raised by several central Delhi market associations. Business groups, including the Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) and the Federation of Sadar Bazar Traders Association, had previously requested the opposition coalition to defer the demonstration.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Nov 1, 2026 11:25 AM IST
Protest, then shop: Rahul Gandhi urges rally goers to support local traders ahead of DiwaliThe INDIA bloc organised the rally at Delhi's historic Ramlila Maidan to voice concerns over electoral roll revisions and key political issues.

Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, has appealed to participants attending the INDIA bloc's mass rally at Ramlila Maidan to support Delhi’s local merchants by purchasing their festival items directly from neighborhood markets.

Addressing supporters through a video message posted on X (formerly Twitter), Gandhi asked the hundreds of thousands of people traveling to the national capital to balance political activism with local commerce.

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"Tomorrow, lakhs of people are coming to Delhi for the Ramlila March. It is the festive season — Diwali, Chhath, and Bhai Dooj are here. Along with protesting, marching, and attending the rally, do a little shopping too," Gandhi urged. "It will help our local traders. Tomorrow there will be a march, there will be a rally, and lakhs of people will buy goods from the small shops of our traders."

The appeal comes in the backdrop of concerns raised by several central Delhi market associations. Business groups, including the Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) and the Federation of Sadar Bazar Traders Association, had previously requested the opposition coalition to defer the demonstration.

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Traders expressed fears that large-scale traffic diversions and security restrictions right before Diwali could jeopardise peak festive business, which generates thousands of crores for local shopkeepers.

MUST READ | INDIA bloc's Ramlila Maidan rally: Check traffic diversions & routes to avoid in central Delhi today

Dismissing assertions that the political gathering would inflict economic harm on nearby business hubs like Chandni Chowk, Sadar Bazar, and Connaught Place, Gandhi labeled such concerns as political rumors.

"I know that our rally will not hurt the traders. The BJP is spreading rumors because it is scared," Gandhi said, encouraging attendees to turn the turnout into a economic boost for small vendors. "Let's do both."

The INDIA bloc organised the rally at Delhi's historic Ramlila Maidan to voice concerns over electoral roll revisions and key political issues. Authorities have deployed extra traffic personnel and security details to manage the dual flow of political marchers and seasonal holiday shoppers across central Delhi.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Nov 1, 2026 8:49 AM IST
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