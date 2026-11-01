"Tomorrow, lakhs of people are coming to Delhi for the Ramlila March. It is the festive season — Diwali, Chhath, and Bhai Dooj are here. Along with protesting, marching, and attending the rally, do a little shopping too," Gandhi urged. "It will help our local traders. Tomorrow there will be a march, there will be a rally, and lakhs of people will buy goods from the small shops of our traders."

नमस्कार, कल लाखों लोग रामलीला मार्च के लिए दिल्ली आ रहे हैं। त्यौहारों का मौसम है। दिवाली, छठ, भाईदूज का समय है। मैं चाहता हूं जो लाखों लोग बाहर से दिल्ली आ रहे हैं, वो यहां के व्यापारियों की मदद करें। प्रोटेस्ट, मार्च, रैली कीजिए, साथ में थोड़ी सी खरीदारी भी कीजिए - व्यापारियों का फायदा हो जाएगा। मैं जानता हूं व्यापारियों को रैली नुकसान नहीं पहुंचाएगी। BJP डरी हुई है इसलिए अफवाह फैला रही है। मगर, दोनों काम करते हैं। कल मार्च होगा, रैली होगी और लाखों लोग हमारे व्यापारियों की छोटी-छोटी दुकानों में से सामान खरीदेंगे। आप सबको बहुत-बहुत प्यार। शुभ दिवाली। जय हिंद। Tomorrow, lakhs of people are coming to Delhi for the Ramlila March. It is the festive season. Diwali, Chhath and Bhai Dooj are here. I want the lakhs of people coming to Delhi from different parts of the country to support the local traders here. Tomorrow, along with protesting, marching and attending the rally, do a little shopping too. It will help our local traders. I know that our rally will not hurt the traders. The BJP is spreading rumours because it is scared. But let’s do both. Tomorrow, there will be a march, there will be a rally, and lakhs of people will also buy things from the small shops of our local traders. Much love to all of you. Happy Diwali. Jai Hind. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 31, 2026

The appeal comes in the backdrop of concerns raised by several central Delhi market associations. Business groups, including the Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) and the Federation of Sadar Bazar Traders Association, had previously requested the opposition coalition to defer the demonstration.

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Traders expressed fears that large-scale traffic diversions and security restrictions right before Diwali could jeopardise peak festive business, which generates thousands of crores for local shopkeepers.

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Dismissing assertions that the political gathering would inflict economic harm on nearby business hubs like Chandni Chowk, Sadar Bazar, and Connaught Place, Gandhi labeled such concerns as political rumors.

"I know that our rally will not hurt the traders. The BJP is spreading rumors because it is scared," Gandhi said, encouraging attendees to turn the turnout into a economic boost for small vendors. "Let's do both."

The INDIA bloc organised the rally at Delhi's historic Ramlila Maidan to voice concerns over electoral roll revisions and key political issues. Authorities have deployed extra traffic personnel and security details to manage the dual flow of political marchers and seasonal holiday shoppers across central Delhi.