"Tomorrow, lakhs of people are coming to Delhi for the Ramlila March. It is the festive season — Diwali, Chhath, and Bhai Dooj are here. Along with protesting, marching, and attending the rally, do a little shopping too," Gandhi urged. "It will help our local traders. Tomorrow there will be a march, there will be a rally, and lakhs of people will buy goods from the small shops of our traders."
The appeal comes in the backdrop of concerns raised by several central Delhi market associations. Business groups, including the Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) and the Federation of Sadar Bazar Traders Association, had previously requested the opposition coalition to defer the demonstration.
Traders expressed fears that large-scale traffic diversions and security restrictions right before Diwali could jeopardise peak festive business, which generates thousands of crores for local shopkeepers.
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Dismissing assertions that the political gathering would inflict economic harm on nearby business hubs like Chandni Chowk, Sadar Bazar, and Connaught Place, Gandhi labeled such concerns as political rumors.
"I know that our rally will not hurt the traders. The BJP is spreading rumors because it is scared," Gandhi said, encouraging attendees to turn the turnout into a economic boost for small vendors. "Let's do both."
The INDIA bloc organised the rally at Delhi's historic Ramlila Maidan to voice concerns over electoral roll revisions and key political issues. Authorities have deployed extra traffic personnel and security details to manage the dual flow of political marchers and seasonal holiday shoppers across central Delhi.