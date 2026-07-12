'Prove 25,000 missing bodies claim or...': Ravneet Singh Bittu's challenge to 'Satluj' makers

Union Minister of State for Railways and Food Processing Industries Ravneet Singh Bittu on Sunday challenged the makers of 'Satluj' to publicly produce documentary evidence supporting the film's claim of 25,000 missing or illegally cremated bodies. He said the filmmakers should apologise if they fail to substantiate the figure.

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Satluj, starring Diljit Dosanjh, is a movie based on the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra.

The minister said the filmmakers could not invoke "creative freedom" while presenting disputed claims as established historical fact, and warned that legal and constitutional remedies would be explored if the claim remained unverified.

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'Place Documentary Evidence Before Punjab'

In a statement issued from Chandigarh, Bittu challenged the film's producer and director to place "before the people of Punjab the complete documentary evidence, official records, judicial findings and authenticated data" supporting the figure portrayed in the film.

"I challenge the producer and director of Satluj to place before the people of Punjab the complete documentary evidence, official records, judicial findings and authenticated data that conclusively establish the figure of 25,000 missing or illegally cremated bodies portrayed in the film," he said.

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Bittu added that if the filmmakers were able to authenticate the figure, "then I will feel a public apology."

Questioning the basis of the number, he asked, "If this figure is based merely on an estimate or allegation, why has it been projected as an established historical fact? Why were viewers not informed that this number has not been conclusively established by any final judicial determination?"

PRESS STATEMENT



I challenge the producer and director of Satluj to place before the people of Punjab the complete documentary evidence, official records, judicial findings and authenticated data of 25,000 missing or illegally cremated bodies portrayed in the film or we will take… pic.twitter.com/CNFvKyhsY9 — Ravneet Singh Bittu (@RavneetBittu) July 12, 2026

Questions Film's Portrayal Of Punjab Militancy

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The minister also accused the filmmakers of presenting a selective account of Punjab's militancy years.

He questioned why the killings of "innocent Hindus, bus passengers, shopkeepers, government employees, labourers and ordinary citizens brutally killed by terrorists" were not depicted with equal prominence.

Bittu also asked why the sacrifices of Punjab Police personnel, security forces, and civilians who fought terrorism had been "underplayed" and why "thousands of families devastated by terrorist violence" were "virtually absent from the narrative."

"No responsible filmmaker has the right to distort history by presenting contested figures as unquestionable truth," he said, adding that "every innocent victim deserves justice and remembrance - irrespective of religion, community or ideology."

Warns Of Legal Action

Calling for the makers to release the documentary basis for the figure "within a reasonable time," Bittu said that if they failed to provide "credible and verifiable evidence," they owed the people of Punjab "a clear public clarification that the figure is not an officially verified count."

"We will examine all appropriate legal and constitutional remedies available to ensure that historical facts are not misrepresented before the nation," he said. "Punjab's history cannot be rewritten through selective storytelling. Truth must prevail over propaganda, facts over fiction, and evidence over emotion."

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What Is The Satluj Controversy?

The controversy centres on the 2026 film Satluj, starring Diljit Dosanjh, which is based on the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra.

The film depicts Khalra's investigation into the alleged illegal cremation of thousands of unidentified bodies during Punjab's militancy period in the 1980s and 1990s. Khalra was abducted and killed in 1995 after documenting the allegations, a case that later led to a CBI probe and the conviction of several Punjab Police officials.

Bittu is the grandson of former Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh, who led the state during the final phase of militancy. Beant Singh was assassinated in 1995.