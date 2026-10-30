PSUs not meant to be sold off, says Rahul Gandhi. INC used banks as personal entities, retorts FM Sitharaman

In a letter addressed to members of the IDBI Bank family, Gandhi said he asked in the Lok Sabha why profitable public banks were being sold and how its employees should be protected. “Seven years ago, IDBI was losing money. Last year, it earned a profit of over nine thousand crore rupees. That turnaround is your work," he said in his open letter to bank employees,” he said.

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Gandhi pointed out that the government promised the Parliament in 2003 to always retain 50 per cent of the bank. However, after the sale, they – government and LIC own 95 per cent – will hold only 34 per cent. "That promise may not be written into law, but a promise made to Parliament is a promise made to the people of India," Gandhi said.

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He said the service conditions of the employees will lose their last protection. “The Congress has always believed in a strong public sector working alongside the private sector. Public banks are not assets to be sold off, they are tools to build the nation," Gandhi stressed.

Gandhi also took to social media to say: “During Congress's time, IDBI was established – to build the nation's industry. During Modi's time, first the bidding was seen, then the price was set. During Congress's time, banks were being created. During Modi's time, they are being sold. I stand with the employees of IDBI Bank.”

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On October 14, the government approved the sale of a 60.72 per cent stake in IDBI Bank to Fairfax Financial Holdings of Canada for around ₹53,000 crore (USD 5.5 billion). This deal marks the largest foreign investment in an Indian bank and a significant step in the banking privatisation process.

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Fairfax will acquire the government's 30.48 per cent stake, valued at about ₹26,620 crore, and LIC's 30.24 per cent stake, valued at about ₹26,440 crore. The offer price of ₹81 per share is higher than the benchmark fair value of ₹75.99 per share set by two independent valuation agencies.

We all know how @INCIndia has used Banks and financial institutions as personal entities and pressured bank employees to extend loans at their whim, bypassing prudent lending norms. Let me list a few instances. - In 1957, Haridas Mundra got money from LIC due to influence by the Congress leaders. - In 1976, Indira Gandhi's government removed SBI Chairman R.K. Talwar after he refused political pressure to relax lending conditions for a company linked to Sanjay Gandhi's circle. - Sanjay Gandhi pressured the Central Bank of India over loans to Maruti. - B. Janardhana Poojary, MoS Finance under Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi — pressured bank employees to issue loans in the 1980s. - Pawan Kumar Bansal, as a minister in the UPA, pressured Canara Bank to give loans to his family-linked businesses. The IDBI Bank was handed over to us in poor shape, as IDBI itself was forced to lend to large business groups with close connections to @INCIndia leaders such as Videocon, Winsome, ABG Shipyard, Kingfisher, etc. These turned into bad loans, causing huge losses for IDBI Bank, which we recognised. The NDA govt led by Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi revived the IDBI bank through professionalism, prudence and recapitalisation of more than Rs 25,000 crores. The IDBI Bank is now poised for its next phase of growth. All due process has been followed in the IDBI Bank strategic restructuring, and we have already clarified this yesterday. Check this: https://t.co/EjAOziADyf Many more instances of blatant scams and economic mismanagement have been covered in the White Paper on the Indian Economy released in February 2024. It remains relevant even now. Read here: https://t.co/MojSe36Zb2 Your lies with respect to Rafale had failed and were exposed. You had to apologise. The same will happen here. Congress-era banking had a phonebook for the powerful and a rulebook for the common citizens. The era of 'connection and setting banking' is over. Common people now have easy access to loans, and employees are not under pressure to extend loans over the phone calls. Advertisement October 30, 2026

Meanwhile, FM Nirmala Sitharaman said the Congress used banks and financial institutions as well as pressured bank employees to extend loans at their whim. She said the Modi government was handed IDBI Bank in a poor shape because it was forced to lend to large business groups with close connections to Congress. Loans to companies such as Videocon, Winsome, ABG Shipyard, Kingfisher turned bad, causing huge losses to IDBI Bank.

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She credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for reviving IDBI Bank through “professionalism, prudence and recapitalisation” of more than ₹25,000 crore. “The IDBI Bank is now poised for its next phase of growth. All due process has been followed in the IDBI Bank strategic restructuring,” she said referring to DIPAM clarification.

“Your lies with respect to Rafale had failed and were exposed. You had to apologise. The same will happen here. Congress-era banking had a phonebook for the powerful and a rulebook for the common citizens. The era of 'connection and setting banking' is over,” she said.