Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsInvestors CornerIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT GolfBT Most Powerful WomenEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
india
PSUs not meant to be sold off, says Rahul Gandhi. INC used banks as personal entities, retorts FM Sitharaman

PSUs not meant to be sold off, says Rahul Gandhi. INC used banks as personal entities, retorts FM Sitharaman

Loans to companies such as Videocon, Winsome, ABG Shipyard, Kingfisher turned bad, causing huge losses to IDBI Bank, said FM Sitharaman.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 30, 2026 12:20 PM IST
PSUs not meant to be sold off, says Rahul Gandhi. INC used banks as personal entities, retorts FM Sitharaman Sitharaman vs Gandhi: Finance minister takes on LOP over IDBI Bank disinvestment criticism

Public banks are not assets to be sold off, they are tools to build the nation, said Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, in reference to the disinvestment of IDBI Bank. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman responded by saying that INC used banks as personal entities, and that now the common people have easy access to loans.

Advertisement

Gandhi and Sitharaman, who have been at loggerheads, exchanged harsh words in the past few days, first regarding Tata’s boardroom tussle, and now about IDBI Bank privatisation.

In a letter addressed to members of the IDBI Bank family, Gandhi said he asked in the Lok Sabha why profitable public banks were being sold and how its employees should be protected. “Seven years ago, IDBI was losing money. Last year, it earned a profit of over nine thousand crore rupees. That turnaround is your work," he said in his open letter to bank employees,” he said.

MUST READ | FM Sitharaman responds to Rahul Gandhi over Tata Sons row: 'Refrain from seeing ghosts everywhere'

Gandhi pointed out that the government promised the Parliament in 2003 to always retain 50 per cent of the bank. However, after the sale, they – government and LIC own 95 per cent – will hold only 34 per cent. "That promise may not be written into law, but a promise made to Parliament is a promise made to the people of India," Gandhi said.

Advertisement

He said the service conditions of the employees will lose their last protection. “The Congress has always believed in a strong public sector working alongside the private sector. Public banks are not assets to be sold off, they are tools to build the nation," Gandhi stressed.

Gandhi also took to social media to say: “During Congress's time, IDBI was established – to build the nation's industry. During Modi's time, first the bidding was seen, then the price was set. During Congress's time, banks were being created. During Modi's time, they are being sold. I stand with the employees of IDBI Bank.”

DON'T MISS | ‘Tata is being criminally destroyed’: Rahul Gandhi accuses business leaders of staying silent

On October 14, the government approved the sale of a 60.72 per cent stake in IDBI Bank to Fairfax Financial Holdings of Canada for around ₹53,000 crore (USD 5.5 billion). This deal marks the largest foreign investment in an Indian bank and a significant step in the banking privatisation process.

Advertisement

Fairfax will acquire the government's 30.48 per cent stake, valued at about ₹26,620 crore, and LIC's 30.24 per cent stake, valued at about ₹26,440 crore. The offer price of ₹81 per share is higher than the benchmark fair value of ₹75.99 per share set by two independent valuation agencies.

Meanwhile, FM Nirmala Sitharaman said the Congress used banks and financial institutions as well as pressured bank employees to extend loans at their whim. She said the Modi government was handed IDBI Bank in a poor shape because it was forced to lend to large business groups with close connections to Congress. Loans to companies such as Videocon, Winsome, ABG Shipyard, Kingfisher turned bad, causing huge losses to IDBI Bank.

MUST READ | India believes in multilateralism but is not waiting for it: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

She credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for reviving IDBI Bank through “professionalism, prudence and recapitalisation” of more than ₹25,000 crore. “The IDBI Bank is now poised for its next phase of growth. All due process has been followed in the IDBI Bank strategic restructuring,” she said referring to DIPAM clarification.

“Your lies with respect to Rafale had failed and were exposed. You had to apologise. The same will happen here. Congress-era banking had a phonebook for the powerful and a rulebook for the common citizens. The era of 'connection and setting banking' is over,” she said.

Follow us on +Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Oct 30, 2026 12:19 PM IST
Follow Us onChannel

TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

LATEST

Read more