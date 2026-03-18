Pump commission rules explained: How much petrol pump owners earn per litre in India, what costs do they have to manage and more

The earnings of petrol pump owners in India often spark curiosity, especially during periods of fuel price volatility and dealer protests. While retail fuel prices may seem high, the actual income of pump operators is relatively modest and largely fixed by government-approved commission structures.

How much do petrol pump owners earn per litre in India?

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Petrol pump dealers do not freely decide their margins. Instead, they receive a fixed commission per litre from oil marketing companies such as Indian Oil, BPCL and HPCL. On average, dealers earn around ₹3-₹4 per litre on petrol and about ₹2-₹3 per litre on diesel, depending on location and pricing structure.

In percentage terms, this forms only a small fraction of the retail price. For instance, in Delhi, dealer earnings account for roughly 3-5% of the total fuel price, with the rest made up of base cost, central excise duty and state VAT.

What are the commission rules for petrol and diesel dealers?

Dealer commissions are determined through a formula that includes a fixed amount per kilolitre along with a small percentage of the fuel's base price. As per official data, petrol dealers receive over ₹3,100 per kilolitre plus a percentage component, while diesel dealers receive over ₹2,300 per kilolitre under the latest revisions.

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In October 2024, oil companies increased dealer margins by about ₹0.65 per litre for petrol and ₹0.44 per litre for diesel, marking the first major revision in several years.

Why is there a row over fuel dealer earnings?

Despite periodic revisions, petrol pump owners argue that their margins have not kept pace with rising operational costs. Running a fuel station involves expenses such as employee salaries, electricity, maintenance, rent, security and compliance requirements. These costs significantly reduce actual profits from the commission earned per litre.

Dealers have also raised concerns that commissions are fixed while costs are variable, meaning profitability depends heavily on sales volume rather than margins.

Why are petrol pump owners protesting over margins?

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Fuel dealers across India have occasionally staged protests demanding higher commissions, citing inflation, increased wages and infrastructure costs. Many argue that the current system does not adequately compensate smaller or low-volume outlets, making it difficult to sustain operations.

What costs do fuel dealers have to manage?

Apart from fuel handling, petrol pump owners bear multiple operational expenses. These include staff salaries, power bills, equipment maintenance, digital payment charges and safety compliance. In urban areas, land costs and rentals further add to the financial burden.

As a result, while petrol pumps may appear lucrative, the business largely operates on thin margins and high volumes, making earnings heavily dependent on location and daily sales rather than per-litre profits.