Pune land deal: Parth Pawar not probed, stamp duty evasion in focus, says panel report

A committee led by Joint Inspector General of Registration Rajendra Muthe has submitted its report on the Mundhwa land deal controversy, not naming Parth Pawar, son of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, in it. The investigation however focused only on stamp duty evasion, identifying Digvijay Patil of Amadea Enterprises LLP, Sheetal Tejwani, and sub-registrar Ravindra Taru.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The report, tabled with the Inspector General of Registration and forwarded to the Divisional Commissioner, examined how much stamp duty should have been levied and whether evasion occurred, addressing concerns over government revenue.

The report did not extend its enquiry beyond stamp duty evasion; another committee is assessing other issues, the daily stated.

The committee found that the land deal, valued at Rs 294 crore, should have attracted Rs 21 crore in stamp duty at registration. However, only Rs 500 was paid, resulting in a significant loss to state revenue. The Department of Registration and Stamps has now served a notice to Amadea Enterprises, requiring payment of another Rs 21 crore for the cancellation of the deal, following its announcement by Ajit Pawar after public scrutiny.

Advertisement

According to The Indian Express, the report stated that all those named in the FIRs are responsible for stamp duty evasion. Muthe clarified, "The committee probed tax evasion and found the three guilty, including the sub-registrar. FIRs have been registered against all three. The committee’s job was to look into how much stamp duty should have been levied, the evasion aspect and the deficiencies related to it."

Patil, Tejwani, and Taru hold various connections to the transaction. Patil, a partner in Amadea Enterprises LLP, is reported as a close relative of Parth Pawar and holds a 99 per cent stake. Tejwani acted as power of attorney for 272 landholders of Mahar Watan land, while Taru has been charged with executing a fraudulent sale deed related to government land.

Advertisement

The committee’s findings noted discrepancies in the registration process, specifically that the property was registered as moveable when it should have been considered immoveable.

The report also indicated that an invalid document was attached to the deal, referencing the use of a 7/12 extract converted into a property card.

Quantifying the financial impact, the report stated that only Rs 500 stamp duty was paid, which led to a loss of a huge amount of revenue to the government. The deal’s market value is estimated at around Rs 1,800 crore.