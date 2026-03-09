Pune’s largest crematorium stops gas cremations amid LPG shortage due to Iran war, shifts to electric

An LPG shortage linked to disruptions in global energy supplies has forced Pune’s Vaikunth Dham, Maharashtra’s largest crematorium, to suspend all gas-based cremations temporarily. Officials said the facility’s three gas-fired furnaces have been shut down, with funeral services now being carried out using electric pyres.

The disruption comes amid the ongoing military conflict in West Asia, which has affected LPG availability across India.

All cremations at the Navi Peth facility are currently being conducted using electric furnaces.

According to Nilesh Kalekar, Executive Engineer of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), the crematorium’s LPG reserves have nearly run out. He said the facility has enough gas left for only two cremations, with each requiring approximately 18 kilograms of LPG.

Spread across nearly 17 acres in Pune’s Navi Peth, Vaikunth Dham typically conducts around 20 cremations each day and is one of the city’s largest funeral facilities.

Gas-based cremation units shut in Pune

The Pune Municipal Corporation has issued a notice informing citizens that the gas-based cremation units will remain closed until further notice. Funeral services, however, will continue through electric furnaces.

The shortage follows a directive issued by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas on March 5, prioritising domestic LPG supply over commercial usage.

The notification mandates that available propane and butane be allocated primarily for households to ensure that domestic consumers do not face shortages amid geopolitical disruptions affecting fuel imports.

As a result, Vaikunth Dham has not received fresh LPG supplies, forcing a temporary halt to gas-based cremations.

PMC officials said alternative cremation systems remain fully operational.

The crematorium’s five electric furnaces and its wood-fired facilities equipped with air pollution control systems are continuing operations to ensure funeral services remain uninterrupted.

"The transition to electric pyres is aimed at maintaining funeral services amid the gas shortage," Kalekar said.

Government assurance on LPG supply

The development comes even as the government has sought to reassure citizens that household LPG supplies remain secure.

Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri last week said domestic LPG distribution continues without disruption and that India has adequate energy stocks.

Indian Oil Corporation also said fuel distribution networks across the country are functioning normally and urged citizens not to panic or engage in unnecessary stockpiling.

Government sources added that India remains in a "very comfortable position" with respect to crude oil, petroleum products and LPG availability.