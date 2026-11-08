‘Pure hate and bigotry’: Indian American leaders condemn Seattle Diwali disruption by far-right activists

Jayapal condemned the incident in a post on X, calling it a “vile and racist display”.

“Diwali is an important holiday and our community should feel safe to celebrate it,” Jayapal said. She added that such “hateful” displays had no place “in our city or this country.”

I am beyond disgusted by this vile and racist display. Diwali is an important holiday and our community should feel safe to celebrate it. This hateful display has no place in our city or this country. — Rep. Pramila Jayapal (@RepJayapal) November 8, 2026

Indian American businessman Ajay Jain Bhutoria called the incident “pure hate and bigotry”. He said Lang and Allen had disrupted a peaceful Diwali celebration while carrying the two signs.

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“Diwali is a festival of light, family, and joy not a threat,” Bhutoria said. He added that targeting Hindu Americans and Indian immigrants with “racial slurs and conspiracy rhetoric” had no place in the US.

Absolutely disgusting. Jake Lang and Thomas Allen storming a peaceful Diwali celebration in Seattle with signs reading “Deport All Dot Heads” and “Stop Hindu Replacement of Christians” is pure hate and bigotry. Diwali is a festival of light, family, and joy — not a threat. Targeting Hindu Americans and Indian immigrants with racial slurs and conspiracy rhetoric has no place in this country. We stand against this racism and for the right of every American to celebrate their heritage freely. #Diwali #StopAsianHate #AAPI — Ajay Jain Bhutoria (@ajainb) November 8, 2026

The Coalition of Hindus of North America (CoHNA) also condemned the disruption and urged the community to remain vigilant.

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CoHNA said the activists had “burst in to disrupt a Hindu Diwali celebration where children are performing”. The organisation said people at the event removed them from the premises.

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Lang accuses protesters of attacking him

After the incident, Lang posted pictures on X and claimed he was attacked by protesters.

“We were just ASSAULTED by dozens of ANTIFA & HINDUS @ the Seattle Diwali Festival!!!!” Lang said. He claimed the protesters objected to the “Deport All Dot Heads” sign.

Speaking outside the venue, Lang said the protesters were exercising their “First Amendment” rights and claimed they were demonstrating against the “replacement of Christians by Hindus”.

We were just ASSAULTED by dozens of ANTIFA & HINDUS @ the Seattle Diwali Festival!!!! I guess they didn’t like our “Deport All Dot Heads” sign!!! 🇮🇳✈️ Hindus flipped Texas blue. Fuck them. https://t.co/mS3oBdEAYZ — Jake Lang - January 6 Political Prisoner 🇺🇸 (@JakeLang) November 8, 2026

Lang runs an organisation called White Replacement and was a participant in the January 6, 2021 US Capitol attack. He served four years in jail and was pardoned by US President Donald Trump in 2025.

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Comes amid US Diwali celebrations

The Seattle incident came shortly after Trump marked Diwali at the White House with Indian tech entrepreneur Vishal Gondal, Chef Vikas Mehta and others. Trump participated in a ceremonial diya-lighting and was gifted a copy of the Hanuman Chalisa.

Washington Governor Bob Ferguson also celebrated Diwali at the state legislative building with the Consul General of India and Senator Manka Dhingra.

The incident comes days after 19-year-old Alexandros Paporakis was arrested over alleged threats of a mass shooting at a Hindu temple near Chicago. Paporakis, who professed Nazi ideology, had allegedly outlined a plan to target the temple

(With inputs from ANI).